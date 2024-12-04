Fans Who've Met Justin Bieber Reveal What He’s Like in Real Life — And We Never Saw This Coming

Justin Bieber might have attained heights of fame but he is super friendly with his fans, at least some of them. A Reddit post asking if any of the users had 'met' the superstar has caught the internet’s attention as several fans flooded the comments with riveting comments about his off-camera personality. Bieber, one of the greatest popstars of the 21st century—8th to be precise, per the Billboard list—seemingly maintains his humility when meeting fans.

tana mongeau said recently that justin bieber was an idol of hers that she met that beats the saying “don’t meet your idols” because he lived up to being as amazing, nice and kind as she thought 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xI3sZJY9nz — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣 (@eternalemails) August 5, 2023

Many were impressed with the One Time singer’s unfiltered self as they noted his approachable demeanor and regular interactions with fans. One user recalled meeting the Canadian singer, 30, at a pre-concert meet and greet backstage in 2009. “We have a photo together and everything. He whispered, ‘thanks for coming sweetie’ in my ear, and we hugged,” the Redditor stated.

OMFG GUYS I JUST MET JUSTIN I JUST MET HIM I JUST MET MY IDOL IM STILL CRYING TYSM HE LOOKED AT ME @Justinbieber pic.twitter.com/pfSOKTyPhj — I Met Him (@thejustinkrew) June 28, 2014

Another fan said they talked to the pop star on their 16th birthday after their uncle set up a phone call. “He sang “happy birthday “my name here” to the tune of Baby…almost 13 years ago,” they shared, adding they remember every detail to date. This comment was upvoted 72 times and received a bunch of replies, echoing the pop icon’s friendly personality.

Others vouched for the two-time Grammy winner in light of the many scandals he has entangled himself with overtime. “I work in the music industry. It’s not that he’s rude to his fans. It’s that he’s over being famous now and can’t just live in peace because he signed up for fame,” one person wrote. Another user mentioned that their father had once spotted the young singer while traveling in the wee hours of the morning. “He said, ’yeah my manager thinks it’s best to not get swarmed all the time by people so they made him fly at like 5 or 6 am during that time period,” the note read.

In October, the STAY singer famously made Billboard’s ranking of the top ten greatest popstars of this century. The outlet marked Bieber’s successful transition from a child star to a major adult superstar, placing him in the eighth position —just below the likes of Kanye West, Britney Spears, and more. Billboard recently released the top two rankings, with Beyonce taking the throne as usual followed by Taylor Swift.

"i met him at a radio station one time and he was nowhere near the celebrity he is today. he was i think 14 and it was really interesting meeting him, he was like 'you're going to know me someday' and I was like 'ok' and then he became justin bieber" ♥️ pic.twitter.com/p87bItdRKo — jo (@drewgIows) December 19, 2019

However, his model and wife Hailey Bieber, who gave birth to their first child, Jack Blues Bieber in August, was not happy with her star husband’s ranking. She chipped in a seething comment on Billboard’s Instagram announcement for Bieber’s ranking. “Billboard is a f***ing joke as per usual,” she wrote topped with a kiss emoji. This sparked a debate on whether the Somebody to Love singer deserved a higher spot in the rankings list.