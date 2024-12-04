INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Fans Who've Met Justin Bieber Reveal What He’s Like in Real Life — And We Never Saw This Coming

By Tiyasa Biswas
Published on : 14:15 PST, Dec 4, 2024
Justin Bieber performing on stage. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Justin Bieber might have attained heights of fame but he is super friendly with his fans, at least some of them. A Reddit post asking if any of the users had 'met' the superstar has caught the internet’s attention as several fans flooded the comments with riveting comments about his off-camera personality. Bieber, one of the greatest popstars of the 21st century—8th to be precise, per the Billboard list—seemingly maintains his humility when meeting fans. 

 

Many were impressed with the One Time singer’s unfiltered self as they noted his approachable demeanor and regular interactions with fans. One user recalled meeting the Canadian singer, 30, at a pre-concert meet and greet backstage in 2009. “We have a photo together and everything. He whispered, ‘thanks for coming sweetie’ in my ear, and we hugged,” the Redditor stated.

 

Another fan said they talked to the pop star on their 16th birthday after their uncle set up a phone call. “He sang “happy birthday “my name here” to the tune of Baby…almost 13 years ago,” they shared, adding they remember every detail to date. This comment was upvoted 72 times and received a bunch of replies, echoing the pop icon’s friendly personality. 

 
 
 
 
 
Others vouched for the two-time Grammy winner in light of the many scandals he has entangled himself with overtime. “I work in the music industry. It’s not that he’s rude to his fans. It’s that he’s over being famous now and can’t just live in peace because he signed up for fame,” one person wrote. Another user mentioned that their father had once spotted the young singer while traveling in the wee hours of the morning. “He said, ’yeah my manager thinks it’s best to not get swarmed all the time by people so they made him fly at like 5 or 6 am during that time period,” the note read. 

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez
Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez)

In October, the STAY singer famously made Billboard’s ranking of the top ten greatest popstars of this century. The outlet marked Bieber’s successful transition from a child star to a major adult superstar, placing him in the eighth position —just below the likes of Kanye West, Britney Spears, and more. Billboard recently released the top two rankings, with Beyonce taking the throne as usual followed by Taylor Swift

 

However, his model and wife Hailey Bieber, who gave birth to their first child, Jack Blues Bieber in August, was not happy with her star husband’s ranking. She chipped in a seething comment on Billboard’s Instagram announcement for Bieber’s ranking. “Billboard is a f***ing joke as per usual,” she wrote topped with a kiss emoji. This sparked a debate on whether the Somebody to Love singer deserved a higher spot in the rankings list. 

