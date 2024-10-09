Fans Spot Something Unusual With Taylor Swift’s Face at the Recent Chiefs Game She Attended

Although the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed on the football field on October 7 it was Taylor Swift who once again topped the online world's discussions. The 34-year-old's Monday Night Football attire grabbed social media attention. Well, it wasn't really about her outfit but something unusual that fans spotted on her face was the center of focus for everyone. Swift also seemed quite enthusiastic as she cheered for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

Along with her fashionable outfit for the day, Swift also sported glitter freckles. The bright red freckles looked stunning against her fair complexion and she continued to go with her distinctive red lipstick. The glittery touch appears to be a tribute to the body glitter trend of the early 2000s, which captivated the interest of many. Fazit Beauty brand announced that Swift adorned herself with their Gold Glitter Freckles, which can be purchased online for $15.99. Several internet users took to their social media to comment on Swift's look as one X user said, "Taylor Swift always sets trends! Those glitter freckles are definitely a fun look." Another person said, "Wow, that’s wild! The Taylor Swift effect in full force! Glitter freckles are about to be everywhere!" A third X account posted, "Glitter 'freckles' or glitter 'eye black'?Either way, #TaylorSwift is setting a new trend with her latest makeup at the Chiefs game."

"Taylor Swift always sets trends! Those glitter freckles are definitely a fun look." — Handmade Design (@iffi6168312) October 9, 2024

A fourth X user said, "Taylor Swift wearing glitter on her cheeks to watch her bf play football is the cutest thing ever." Aliett Buttelman, co-founder of Fazit Beauty, couldn't control her happiness when she saw Swift sporting her glitter freckles. On Monday, she took to her TikTok to express her excitement, laughing and crying as she shared the news over the phone. Overjoyed by what happened, she smiled at the camera with tears of joy running down her face. Buttelman captioned the post, “When you find out Taylor Swift is wearing your glitter freckle brand at the Chiefs game.”

Wow, that’s wild! The Taylor Swift effect in full force! Glitter freckles are about to be everywhere! — Drishti. (@drishtii0515) October 9, 2024

As reported by Us Weekly, she added, “POV you’re a small business female founder and @TaylorSwift is wearing your brand @Fazit glitter freckles I'm DYING." Fans cheered and congratulated Buttelman in the comment section of her post on TikTok. Swift was notably absent from the past few games of Travis due to her hectic Eras Tour schedule. However, she's back now as Travis's biggest supporter. As reported by Page Six, after the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling victory, the pair lingered in one other's arms, swaying and kissing each other gently as they drowned in the moment.

Glitter 'freckles' or glitter 'eye black'?



Either way, #TaylorSwift is setting a new trend with her latest makeup at the Chiefs game🤩 pic.twitter.com/CuPHkSfDyM — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, several fans on the internet have blamed Swift for Travis’ slow start this season. However, Jason Kelce denied these claims and said, “I know, optics are that he is all over the place. And that’s not just optics. That’s reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing." As reported by Page Six, he added, "He has enjoyed his off-season very much — even before Taylor Swift and anything else that’s been going on in our lives. And I think that he is always gonna find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.” The pop star and the popular NFL player have been dating since 2023. Their relationship is still going strong despite the breakup rumors that came up last month.