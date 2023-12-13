Famous rapper Kanye West has once again stirred controversy, infuriating fans and facing backlash after flaunting a black pointed hat resembling a Ku Klux Klan hood during a promotional event for his upcoming album, Vultures. The shocking outfit choice has sparked criticism against the artist, who got slammed on Monday night as he appeared onstage with his kids while donning the hood, which was reminiscent of the white pointed hoods associated with the Ku Klux Klan. The event held in Miami was attended by his wife, Bianca Censori, and three of his children—North, Saint, and Chicago.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, critics slammed West for his outfit choice, with some expressing shock and disappointment. Online comments ranged from describing the rapper as a 'disgusting human being' to questioning the righteousness of his fashion statement. Some fans were quick to draw parallels to his past drama, including antisemitic comments made last year during a listening event in Miami. West has a history of embroiling controversies, and his antisemitic comments on social media also led to him having a fallout with prominent fashion brands.

KANYE WEST is wearing a black KKK hat at the listening party.



"🐐🔥" pic.twitter.com/hX3GV5Pm0r — Daily Loud (@World_Relation) December 12, 2023

Despite the public outcry, West refused to apologize at the time. During an interview with Piers Morgan, he refused to apologize for his antisemitic tweet, as per The Rolling Stone. Morgan exclaimed, “Racism is racism, and you know that, I think. Don’t you?” To this, West asserted, "Yes, obviously, that’s why I said it,” West further added, "I fought fire with fire. I'm not here to get hosed down. I'm a different type of freedom fighter.

KANYE WEST IS REALLY WEARING A BLACK KKK HOOD LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/8QKieq0KxT — kenny (@rapdose) December 12, 2023

As reported by the Daily Mail, this is not the first time West has sported a black hood reminiscent of a Ku Klux Klan one. In 2013, he wore a similar hood in the music video for BLKKK SKKKN HEAD. The repetition of this imagery has escalated concerns among fans and critics alike.

Bit suss turning up in a KKK neo-nazi outfit after being cancelled for a lot of anti-Semitic comments



Kanye West everyone — Alex Webster (@XanderJames96) December 13, 2023

Intriguingly, West’s daughter, North, joined him onstage during the event while he wore the controversial hood. The presence of his children has added another layer of concern and discomfort for fans witnessing the rapper’s provocative fashion choices. West seems unbothered by the criticism, as he plans to release his full album on Friday. The rapper has been previewing tracks from the album during several events in Miami, accompanied by a significant entourage. Despite the drama, West’s focus appears to be on his music, with collaborations featuring artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug.

West's latest controversial outfit has once again ignited discussions about the rapper's provocative choices and the impact of his actions on fans and the public. As the release of his album approaches, the artist remains unapologetic, leaving fans and critics alike to grapple with the ongoing controversies surrounding his persona.

