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Fans Notice Melania’s Absence as Trump’s New AI Video Features Ex-Wife

Published on: April 15, 2026 at 5:02 AM ET

The video featured Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, AI
Melania was not in Donald Trump’s AI-generated life recap video. (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Daniel Torok, FLOTUS – Melania Trump)

Donald Trump recently posted an AI-generated video, with users quick to point out the absence of one key person. 

Trump posted a video on Truth Social looking back on his life from the age of 4. It uses AI-enhanced portraits to trace his life from his 1950s childhood through his time at the military academy, his rise in business, and his eventual presidency.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the video comes with the song “Forever Young” by German synth-pop band Alphaville. 

The video also featured another character, none other than Trump’s former wife, Marla Maples. However, Trump’s first wife, Ivana, and current wife, Melania, did not appear in the video. 

Pointing that out, a Threads user commented, “Wonder how Melania feels knowing that Marla made the video and she didn’t,” as reported by Atlanta Black Star. 

Another added, “Hmmm, no images with Ivana or Melania. Sooo, is he saying that Marla Maples is the only wife that mattered? Can’t wait for this cruel, narcissistic bu–oon to leave the Earth.”

Trump previously posted an AI-generated image that drew controversy. The image depicted him as a holy figure who resembled Jesus Christ. Here, one could see him healing someone while surrounded by people, including a soldier and a nurse. 

Trump released the video after he criticized Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, as CBS News reported. Here, he called the pope, “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

He further added, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

This, along with the image, drew significant backlash, and Trump deleted the image soon after. When asked why he posted an image depicting himself as Jesus, he denied the allegations. 

He stated, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

Trump further said, “Only the ‘fake news’ could come up with that one,” adding, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better…And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The latest AI video has once again reignited discussions about Trump’s cognitive health. Recently, Rep. Jamie Raskin even pressed White House physician Sean Barbabella to conduct a full evaluation on Trump. 

He stressed, “Experts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline,” as reported by the Daily Beast

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