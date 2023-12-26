The music industry is mourning the sudden death of bassist Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks), who passed away tragically in a car crash at the age of 64. The bassist met an unfortunate demise near a highway just outside El Paso, Texas, after another car suddenly crashed into hers, TMZ reported.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lynch was driving east on Highway 62 when another car driving west attempted to pass a different vehicle in front of it on a two-way, undivided area of the highway. As that car attempted to turn around, it collided with Lynch's car, killing her. The second vehicle's driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But Lynch was pronounced dead on the spot, and an investigation has been initiated.

Laura Lynch, a founding member of legendary #DixieChicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso, Texas, police said Saturday. Travelin’ Soldier was my favourite song. pic.twitter.com/Uykf8alznu — joop veen (@jbveen) December 24, 2023

Tributes from across the industry poured in, as Lynch's band was significant in music history. Lynch formed the iconic band The Dixie Chicks in 1990 with Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin, and Emily Erwin. Lynche, born in Texas in 1958, was a band member for three albums until quitting in 1993. Natalie Maines took her position two years later. After moving away from the spotlight, Lynch had lived a very low-profile life in Mineral Wells, Texas. She married Mac Wells, and the couple had a daughter, Asia.

The Chicks, who eventually dropped the word "Dixie" from their band name during the Black Lives Matter Movement in 2020 due to its racist connotations, lamented Lynch's passing in a lengthy, heartwarming Instagram post, Page Six reported. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” the joint statement on Instagram read. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band.”

The statement continued, “Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the band's early success. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages across Texas and the Midwest. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

RIP to the beautiful Laura Lynch, founding member of The (Dixie) Chicks.



The Chicks became one of the most controversial music groups for taking a stand against Bush and his war. They came under fire again for the infamous CMA Daddy Lessons Performance.pic.twitter.com/cSu4kV0ACv — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) December 24, 2023

Other prominent individuals from the music industry paid tribute to the bass player. “RIP to the beautiful Laura Lynch, founding member of The (Dixie) Chicks,” Beyoncé tweeted via her Rennaissance tour account on X. “The Chicks became one of the most controversial music groups for taking a stand against Bush and his war. They came under fire again for the infamous CMA Daddy Lessons performance. We want to thank Laura Lynch for making moments like this possible. Rest in peace, Laura. Love and condolences to the family.” Musician Sheryl Crow also mourned on Instagram, writing, 'Feeling your sadness.'

