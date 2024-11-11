Fans Can't Decide If Kim Kardashian Looks More Like Beyonce or Paris Hilton in SKIMS Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS photoshoot was one of the quirkiest shoots by the reality TV star. The entrepreneur appeared in dramatic outfits and a hairdo for her brand's volume 1 edition. The carousel post gave the fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. But very quickly, netizens pointed out how similar The Kardashians star looked to Beyoncé and Paris Hilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The post captioned, "See the way I take my bts pictures….very cutsie, very mindful, very demure…not like the other girls-section," saw many pointing to the uncanny resemblance to the music artist and socialite in the comment section. @lululime917 wrote, "Very much look like a Walmart Beyoncé." @sir.burdette commented, "Girl why you tryna look like @beyonce." Similarly, @chakraladd compared her to the iconic heiress when they wrote, "Trying to look like @parishilton." On a different note, user @libralove1970 wrote, "Kim K is the queen of reinventing herself and her brand." @anpra7891 complimented Kardashian and said, "Your creative team is amazing."

Looks like Beyoncé + JLo in this. She actually looks really good ever since she toned down the crazy body surgeries — 𝐿𝒟𝑅 (@trashh_magic) November 11, 2023

The first volume cover saw Kardashian sporting a red ski suit accentuating her hourglass figure accessorized with boots and blonde hair. The retro photoshoot's first look made her appear like a chic outdoor snowsport person. In another cover, the mother of four appeared in a white winter ensemble with high boots. Kardashian posed on a toy go-cart with a white scarf flying in the air. The cover also included a caption that read, "Kim Kardashian takes off for the holiday season in new SKIMS collection."

This kim? I thought this was Paris Hilton. 💀 — Slayonce.sl (@SlSlayonce) August 18, 2024

The third volume had a little risque experiment done by the future lawyer. Kardashian posed with a pair of snow skates dangling around her neck hiding her naked bosoms just the right way. The socialite posed for the third volume in a silver pair of shorts only.

It was trying to give pic.twitter.com/zDizqwd5QK — Bee Travis (@Bee_Traviss) August 18, 2024

According to Hello! fans even felt that Kardashian somewhat resembled the "Princess of Pop," Britney Spears, from her famous music video Oops!...! Did It Again. The red dress and blonde hair reminded many of Spears' iconic look. While there was no unanimous decision on who Kardashian resembled more, it was apparent that the retro photoshoot was inspired by the 1960s aprés-ski culture. The vintage bump blonde hairstyle, monochromatic fashion, and frosty blue eye makeup with a white patch under the eyes were reminiscent of retro popular culture.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year on November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Axelle/Getty Images)

A comparison to Hilton wasn't surprising as the two are close friends and also promoted SKIMS together in the past. Not many know, but the duo has known each other since they were in preschool, according to Nicki Swift. Moreover, Kardashian was first noticed when she appeared on Hilton's reality television show The Simple Life. Since then, she never looked back, and today they both are big names in the realm of American reality shows and fashion.