Fans Can't Believe Lauren Boebert And Her Mother Almost Look Like Twins

Politician Lauren Boebert's resemblance to her mother is making headlines. The mother-daughter duo might as well be called twins owing to their similar facial features and hair. While the MAGA girl is visibly taller, it does not escape the fact that mother Shawna Bentz lent Boebert her dark wavy hair along with a heart-shaped face. Bentz gave birth to the future U.S. representative at 18 years old, which means they don't have a considerable age gap. Therefore, it is understandable if the mother-daughter may be mistaken as twin sisters, per Nicki Swift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Chung (@francis_chung_photo)

The 37-year-old businesswoman, who is also a gun rights activist, has opted for light-colored hair in the past, but long dark hair has been her go-to in recent years, much reminiscent of her mother. However, Bentz's blue-green eye color does not match her daughter’s brown eyes. Still, while her conspicuous similarities with her mother come across, there is little known about Boebert’s father. Former pro wrestler Stan Lane is said to be the politician’s father, though he has denied it, per Salon.

Lauren Boebert in a meeting about Colorado's drought and water issues. (Image Source: Instagram | @repboebert)

Besides family ties, Bentz also has knowledge of her politician daughter’s former quirks. She revealed the Colorado Congresswoman’s love for rap earlier in the day. She pointed out that Boebert was a huge fan of rap icon Eminem and often participated in rap contests after school, per Newsweek. Recalling an 'amazing' rap Boebert wrote for MTV’s FANatic, which aired from 1998 to 2000, Bentz said she still makes her daughter sing to date. "I wasn't the kind of mom to do whatever you had to do to make things happen. So I never did anything with it. But I still make her sing it to me today,” Bentz said.

TIL Lauren Boebert is a grandmother and her mom is in her mid 50s — Commissioner Vick 🍸🃏 (@CA_Commissioner) September 16, 2023

Boebert also supports teen pregnancy as a value of 'rural conservative communities,' per The Denver Post. In 2023, she announced that her 17-year-old son was soon going to be a father as his partner gave birth to their son. “I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that, not only am I a mother of four boys, but, come April, I will be a Gigi to a brand new grandson,” the politician announced at a women’s breakfast during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.

Lauren Boebert, who wants to remove all sex education from schools, explained how she will be a 36 year old grandmother “any day” now and praised her now 18 year old son Tyler and his older than 14 girlfriend as “responsible.” pic.twitter.com/g65ZYwW1MI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 30, 2023

Additionally, she expressed joy in being a mother to five and also a grandmother at 36. Marking the instance as 'hereditary,' Boebert recalled that even her mother welcomed her first grandchild around the same age. According to her views, teen pregnancies uphold the values of life’s 'preciousness' and thus, she has actively advocated against abortion laws.

When speaking of her son and his partner's decision to give birth to their child despite their young age, Boebert proudly shared that she was initially concerned about whether they would 'choose life,' per the source. The Republican politician then applauded her son and daughter-in-law, who is reportedly over 14, as per The Denver Post, and works at a retail store, for being 'selfless' and making sacrifices at a young age.