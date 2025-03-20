Family of Girl With Brain Cancer Sues Trump Administration—Recalls Abuse Before Deportation

Donald Trump’s desperation to deport “illegal” immigrants from the US has taken a toll on several people with deported family and friends. In blindness to the power given to them and the rush to “empty” the nation of those who are undeserving, ICE agents have been deporting even tourists and people on medical asylum.

One such incident took place on February 4th. After being stopped at an immigration checkpoint, the two parents and five of the children were taken out of Texas and deported to Mexico. Out of 5 kids, 4 are US citizens.

The family claims that since the family’s evacuation, there have been major disruptions in the 10-year-old girl’s medical treatment. She is recovering from brain cancer surgery.

However, this is not the end of the ordeal for the little girl or her family. The family has filed a lawsuit. In their lawsuit, the family requests an investigation into “serious abuses.” They claim to have endured severe abuse while being held in the United States before being removed.

The Texas Civil Rights Project is a legal advocacy group that filed the complaint. It is on behalf of the family with the Department of Homeland Security’s office on Monday. The complaint concerns civil rights and civil liberties. It claims that during the family’s detention, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) engaged in “serious abuses.”

Deported family of U.S. citizen girl recovering from brain surgery alleges civil rights abuses in new complainthttps://t.co/A73D7OUWLv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2025

Among several allegations, the family said that the 10-year-old girl was allegedly denied “urgent medical care. Even though the rest of the kids are US citizens, they were detained in “deplorable conditions,”.

The deported family claims that their due process rights were infringed, and they endured “a course of abuse and humiliation” while in custody. NBC News initially reported this complaint.

This deportation method of sending the family together was a policy introduced by Tom Homan. He is known as Donald Trump’s “border czar,” due to his “out-there” policies.

BREAKING: Tom Homan moments ago about defying a judge’s order: “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges say. I don’t care what the left thinks. We’re coming.” In Trump’s America, the law doesn’t matter. Those aren’t “liberal tears.” Those are the tears of a dying… pic.twitter.com/kZD1O56oLP — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 17, 2025

He has said that deported families with mixed immigration statuses “may be deported together.” It is entirely the parent’s decision to choose whether to leave their children in the US or the whole country.

Instead of having their family divided, the parents, in this instance, chose to stay together with their kids. According to the Texas Civil Rights Project, officials gave the parents “an impossible choice.” The group claims that the choices were either they would be deported together or they would leave their kids in the custody of the US government “and never see them again.”

Rochelle Garza is the president of the Texas Civil Rights Project and has talked with NBC News. The group has requested humanitarian parole for the deported family.

Maria and Juan’s children are U.S. citizens. Their daughter had a brain tumor. Their son has a heart condition. They were forced out of the country, cutting their children off from critical medical care. Demand their reunification. Sign now: https://t.co/yui1S8yvMY #TCRP pic.twitter.com/JRMoaoSv8u — Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) March 12, 2025

It was requested for the girl’s undocumented parents to take care of her as she recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumor last year in Texas.

The 10-year-old daughter has not been able to receive the necessary follow-up care since the family was deported. According to her mother, she struggles with speech and mobility on the right side of her body. The swelling in her brain hasn’t completely gone down.

Her mother also claims that she was taking medication to prevent convulsions, attending rehabilitation therapy sessions, and regularly checking in with doctors to monitor her recovery. The deported family is also living in dangerous conditions.

They were sent to a region of Mexico notorious for kidnapping Americans.