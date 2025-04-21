Eyelashes Feeling Weird All of a Sudden? You’re Not the Only One Losing It!

No need to panic if your eyelashes feel kind of weird right now. You are not the only one; many are experiencing a bizarre problem with their lashes as we have entered what’s called the peak eyelash-shedding season. You must have noticed your lashes on your pillow and sink, and it’s very similar to how we lose more hair in the Spring and Autumn. There’s a solid science behind this annual shedding cycle, and if your mascara is not looking good at the moment, you don’t need to panic.

It’s not unusual for our lashes to shed more during spring and autumn. Speaking with Tyla, Ana Carolina Goncalves, a superintendent pharmacist at pharmica.co.uk, said, “While there isn’t extensive research specifically on seasonal eyelash shedding, it’s possible that hormonal changes and environmental factors play a role.”

She further explained that changes in daylight exposure can influence certain hormone production in our body, including prolactin, which primarily acts as a hair growth inhibitor. So, any changes in its production might lead to more lashes entering the telogen or shedding phase.

“The impact of hay fever and other allergens also shouldn’t be underestimated,” Ana added, “Spring brings a rise in pollen levels, which can irritate the eyes and dry out the skin around them.”

She elaborated, “This irritation can weaken the follicles that hold eyelashes in place – and combined with rubbing the eyes due to discomfort, lashes may fall out more frequently.”

Further explaining the causes, Goncalves says that a sudden change in skincare or eyecare routines could also contribute to eyelash shedding for some individuals. “During spring, people often switch to products like cosmetics containing SPF. For those with sensitive skin, these changes can sometimes lead to irritation or allergic reactions, increasing the likelihood of eyelash loss,” she explained.

believe it or not its actually eyelash shedding season!! pic.twitter.com/SZLYpZmAOH — cordie (@ikoroshia55) May 10, 2023

While this sudden loss of lashes could appear concerning at first, it doesn’t really lead to any significant issues unless you are losing more than five a day. In that case, there could be an underlying issue, and you should seek professional help.

Apart from hormonal changes and environmental factors, there could be a lot of reasons for eyelash shedding. Individuals who use expired makeup products or lash extensions could notice their lashes falling out. Incorrect cleansing methods also contribute to this issue, while lack of nutrition could also play a role in the loss of lashes. In any case, if the situation becomes concerning, you should contact your GP.

No worse stage than when your individual lashes are falling out n you have like 4 on each eye😷😷😷😷🤧 — Nicole (@Nicolebrownn1) July 31, 2017

However, if you are not extremely concerned, there are a few ways you can rejuvenate the health of your lashes. There are many great products on the market right now. However, as suggested by experts, opt for those free from parabens and oils, as they are safe and also kind to your delicate eyes. Castor oil is also something often recommended by beauty gurus, although there’s no scientific evidence backing the claim that it supports eyelash growth.