Experts Warn! Elon Musk’s DOGE Now Holds Sensitive Payroll Data Raising Alarm Over Security and Privacy

Elon Musk has his hands on several sensitive information inside the white house. All this, thanks to Donald Trump. No one questions his motives and why he gets all the clearance, too.

Senior officials have expressed serious concerns over this reach of Musk. These have also prompted legal and administrative measures by these officials. Elon Musk, under the guise of DOGE, has access to the salaries of several federal employees. He has gained access to sensitive federal payroll systems. These have prompted concerns among senior officials.

DOGE’s intervention towards access to details of salary accounts of federal employees was started by a few DOGE agents. They include Tyler Hassen, Stephanie Holmes, and Katrine Trampe. They were among the DOGE agents who requested special access to the Federal Personnel and Payroll System (FPPS). These departments handled salaries for some 276,000 federal workers.

Department of the Interior (DOI) senior officials voiced concern. They have pointed out the request’s unusualness and possible security threats. They pointed out that such lofty access is uncommon.

They have also pointed out that such access usually necessitates a high level of certification and training. None of these are with Elon Musk or his team. In spite of these precautions, DOGE was given access. It enabled them to manage employment activities and read private data. This also made Social Security numbers open for hacking and misuse.

The decision to grant DOGE access has given birth to chaos. There are few Top DOI officials who have resisted this access. They have also resisted the access request and have been placed on administrative leave. They are also under investigation.

Additionally, several veteran civil servants, including Michelle King and David Lebryk, have resigned. They resigned in protest against Elon Musk and DOGE’s demands for access. Michelle King has been the acting commissioner of the U.S. Social Security.

David Lebryk is a senior official at the Treasury Department. These resignations underscore the internal resistance and ethical concerns surrounding DOGE’s operations.

Unions and advocacy organizations have filed legal challenges against DOGE. They are against DOGE’s authority to access sensitive data. They have claimed that it violates federal privacy and taxpayer confidentiality rules. In Washington, D.C., a federal judge denied DOGE access to the Treasury Department’s payment system. The court has cited the plaintiff’s inability to prove that private data would be jeopardized.

A 25-year-old engineer named Marko Elez had already quit the Treasury Department. The resignation came after racist social media posts were exposed. However, Elez was rehired by Elon Musk and assigned to the Department of Health and Human Services.

He was given access to private databases pertaining to HHS contracts, Medicare, Medicaid, and child support. DOGE has also been under fire for its hiring processes. The rehiring of Elez was supported by prominent administration figures. This has put DOGE under scrutiny, and its malicious practices are out in the open.

Staffers, according to Wired, are Akash Bobba, Scott Coulter, Marko Elez, Luke Farritor, Antonio Gracias, Gautier Cole Killian, Jon Koval, Nikhil Rajpal, Payton Rehling, & Ethan Shaotran.

Critics have also pointed out that DOGE’s access to sensitive systems presents serious dangers to data security and financial privacy. There is a high probability of potential breaches of private information. The potential for DOGE agents to use the information for their own or their political advantage has also drawn criticism.

However, the administration argues that DOGE’s aim is a valid attempt to improve government efficiency. The government also claimed that DOGE will cut down on waste and fraud. The strategies used have been controversial and not widely accepted. These have been the focus of continuous ethical and legal discussions.

DOGE’s recent actions have given birth to complicated debate. The rehiring of contentious individuals like Marko Elez has also been controversial.

Such behavior will not instill confidence in the public. Everyone is bound to find DOGE’s activities suspicious.