Experts Say Donald Trump’s $5K Baby Bonus Won’t Boost Birth Rates — Here’s What Will

Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans are growing more concerned as America is facing a potential population collapse. The White House has been brainstorming to reverse the sinking birth rate, and they finally came up with the “baby bonus.” A one-time $5,000 cash payment that should convince working-class Americans to have more kids.

When asked about this potential “baby bonus,” Donald Trump had only one thing to say: “Sounds like a good idea to me.” Last week, The New York Post reported, “The White House has been hearing out a chorus of ideas in recent weeks for persuading Americans to get married and have more children, an early sign that the Trump administration will embrace a new cultural agenda pushed by many of its allies on the right to reverse declining birthrates and push conservative family values.”

But will a $5,000 cash payout be enough for a family to have more children, that is the real question. According to critics, the proposal feels more like a “symbolic gesture” to fight what is a very real problem in the United States right now.

The one-time payout wouldn’t even cover the cost of one birth, let alone two or more. Then, of course, there is the long-term investment parents have to make: from very-expensive child care to more expensive college.

In countries like South Korea, Iran, and Hungary, lawmakers launched many programs to reverse the collapse of their populations. However, few of those efforts were actually successful, and Trump should learn from their failures when thinking about America’s situation. According to the National Center for Health Statistics report, the nation’s fertility rate has slipped to 1.62 births per woman, a major dip from the 2.1 needed to maintain a steady population.

The problem is very serious, but to fight it, Republicans need to take a hard look at the root causes; some of them are attributed to their policies only. While Trump wants American women to have more kids, his policies say otherwise. The current administration is very much against universal health care, universal daycare, and universal preschool, and let’s not forget their action toward dismantling public education altogether.

Then, of course, there’s the GOP’s stance on abortion and paid postpartum leave. All of these only make it difficult for more working-class families to afford a healthy lifestyle for their existing children, let alone have more kids. After all, not everyone is like Trump’s “first buddy” Elon Musk, who continues to create his “legion of kids” with his limitless money and social influence.

This is how much it costs to have a baby in America.pic.twitter.com/6ERXrPsCCL — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 27, 2025

However, several Republicans on Capitol Hill might have some solution. Take Rep. Blake Moore’s Family First Act to update the IRS’s Child Tax Credit. Moore, who himself is a father of four, proposed boosting the CTC from $2,000 to $4,200 for each young child, $3,000 for kids aged 6 to 18, and a new $2,800 credit for pregnant moms. Compared to the one-time $5,000 bonus, this proposal recognizes that raising kids is a long-term commitment.

Meanwhile, another factor is also significantly contributing to the low birth rate in America. According to The New York Post, the marriage rate in the nation has dropped by 60% since 1970.

Experts believe Donald Trump should consider a one-time tax break for newlyweds. However, money isn’t going to solve everything. Blake Moore noted, “Moving toward a pro-family culture will require considering both immediate incentives and lasting policy change.”

While his Family First Act might not solve the whole issue, it will surely send the right message. Many think a social reawakening is needed to spread “families matter”, instead of portraying marriage as bondage in popular culture now.

A Look at the Family First Act

A new bill introduced by Utah congressman Blake Moore would reform the US tax code in ways that benefit most families while also cutting the budget deficit. The Family First Act, unveiled on January 13th, would be an update on the Tax Cuts and Jobs… pic.twitter.com/6fpjOMTgV9 — More Births (@MoreBirths) January 19, 2025

Maybe JD Vance, with his wife Usha and three kids, could be the right person to send the “happy family” message.