Tinned fish is here to have a moment, from old-school European brands to stateside direct-to-consumer options, you have it all. While most fish lovers go for tuna, making it the most highly consumed choice, the increase in preserved seafood options is spurring. With culinary innovations reaching their peak, tinned fish is making it to both restaurants and home kitchens.

It is worth noting that in recent years sardines have secured a ‘favorable position’ on everyone’s menu. Be it the extra oomph of umami they add to any dish. Some prefer them straight-up on toast, some like them into their salads or pasta, while others blend them to their mayo. But a major question arises, what exactly should you feed your sardine jones. Worry not, because we did that work for you. Here are some experts who have advised on the best brand of tinned fish, and apparently, they all said the same thing.

Sardines are an underrated superfood. There’s a stigma around them, but not only do they actually taste good, they have tons of: ◇ Glycine / collagen (from the skin)

◇ Calcium (from the bones)

◇ Protein

◇ Vitamin B12

◇ Selenium

◇ Vitamin D They’re also not high in heavy… pic.twitter.com/IichKpew1V — Analyze & Optimize (@Outdoctrination) November 15, 2024

The Best Tinned Sardines, According to the Pros

Choosing the best sardines from the myriad brands available in the market can be quite a task. But alas! All the experts agreed that the best tinned sardines are produced by Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. It is a female founded and led company and is one of the most popular and safest places to source other tinned fish as well. In fact, their Smoked Salmon collab with Fly by Jing and Fishwife’s sardines are just as phenomenal as the rest of their offerings.

“For years I’ve been loyal to Fishwife’s sardines,” says Ashia Aubourg, freelance food editor and writer. “The filets in these cans are tender and packed with delicious ingredients. They really upgrade all kinds of meals.” Responsibly harvested off the coast of Cornwall, the wild-caught sardines are packed with high-quality Spanish extra virgin olive oil, which, says Aubourg, “gives them a rich and fancy flavor.”

“Fishwife feels like a treat. The quality is fantastic,” says Erin Clarke, Creator of Well Plated and author of the bestselling Well Plated Cookbook and Well Plated Every Day. “The brand stands out, thanks to their elevated flavors and premium feel.” The company’s website lists plain olive oil, preserved lemon, and hot pepper variations, but Clarke suggests checking your local grocery store for smoked sardines.

Beyond the excellence of the can’s contents, “I’m just a sucker for good design,” says Marcia W. Smart, Culinary instructor and founder of Smart in the Kitchen School. One of their major highlights is their packaging. It’s got funky and fun graphics, you can literally turn a tin of preserved seafood into a gift-worthy purchase.

However, Fishwife is not the most common brand of sardines. But you can find its products at many World Market, Whole Foods and Natural Grocers locations.

Getting fresh seafood is the best. But if you can’t, mackerel/sardines in tin pun okay. Most brand in MY use palm oil which is good. This mackerel in tin contains 2.3g of DHA/Omega 3 per 100g. You want to ensure you get as much DHA as you possibly can in this modern life. https://t.co/WvYL5a8Beq pic.twitter.com/yvzBm1CbbC — ☀️ RS₿ 🧬 (@RealSunBros) April 7, 2023

How To Use Tinned Sardines

Say you get your hands on one of the best tinned sardines, you pry open the tin, but what to do with the fillets? Smart suggests using them on crudité boards or as a snack on crackers. “They’re a great protein boost and so full of Omega 3s!” she goes on. Clarke, who often uses the fillets — specifically, she notes, because “sardines are one of the most sustainable seafood choices out there”—likes hers flaked into pasta with lemon and capers or whipped into a creamy salad served on toast.

Aubourg, for her part, keeps it simple. “My personal favorite application is on a toasted bagel with cream cheese,” she says. Guess now you know what you are having for breakfast tomorrow!