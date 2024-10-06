Ex-Trump Voters Launch Fierce Ad Campaign Against Him: “There’s No Way That I Could Support Him”

Donald Trump has united several political voices—ironically, against his comeback bid for the White House. This list also includes several people from within his party and even some of his former top aides. In addition to this, some of his once-loyal supporters are also refusing to vote for him in the upcoming election. A Republican group has now launched an ad campaign that features several former Trump voters. Surprisingly, they're not just against Trump this time, but instead, they are throwing their support behind Kamala Harris for the November elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Dee Delgado

In a testimonial reported by HuffPost, a former Trump voter named Ken criticized Trump for constantly lying. He said, "His disrespect for the military, for the people that serve in the military, and for his incessant lying his total lack of character, there's no way that I could support him to be president of the United States again. As far as the choice to vote for Kamala Harris, an absolute no-brainer."

Another user named Norma revealed in her video that she is a two-time Trump voter. In the video, she said, "I will not be voting for Trump this time around. I will be voting for Kamala Harris." She added, "I cannot support Trump again because I don't trust him. I feel he is a liar. I feel he's for himself. I feel like he's going to take our country down a really evil dark path. I want to be on the right side of the history and voting for Trump would be on the wrong side of history."

Sarah Longwel, the executive director of Republican Voters Against Trump, said, “Many swing voters are going to be making up their minds in the coming weeks, and it’s critical that we let them know what’s at stake." She added, “You can repudiate him without renouncing your deeply held conservative values." "We’re here to help establish a permission structure for right-leaning swing voters to do the right thing and vote their conscience.”

As part of the group’s campaign, the messages from former Trump supporters will also be featured across several billboards. But this unconventional strategy isn’t new. Back in 2020, the same group launched a similar ad campaign against Trump. They gathered over a thousand homemade testimonials on their website, as reported by The Guardian.

Moreover, several former allies and aides have either distanced themselves from Trump or found themselves on the receiving end of his anger. Earlier, his former Vice President Mike Pence said, “The American people deserve to know that President Trump asked me to put him over my oath to the Constitution." As reported by CNN, he added, "Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.” Trump's first secretary of defense, James Mattis said, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.” The ongoing presidential campaign and court cases may lead more people to speak out soon.