Ex-Trump Aide Reveals the Real Reason Trump ‘Isn’t Out There Shouting’: “He Is Afraid of VP”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was the director of communications for the Trump White House in the past, explained why Trump hasn't capitalized politically on Joe Biden's terrible performance in the presidential debate. Griffin made these remarks as the topic of Biden's potential resignation from his reelection campaign in 2024 was being discussed. Since the debate, when the president gave many clumsy responses and seemed bewildered, he has been under intense scrutiny.

During the latest episode of The View, Griffin claimed, "There's a reason Donald Trump isn't out there shouting about the debate. He knows that Joe Biden will lose to him. He is afraid of Vice President Harris." On the other hand, co-host Sunny Hostin isn't concerned about Biden because of Kamala Harris, the Vice President. As reported by Raw Story, Hostin said, "They say behind every great man is a great woman. Kamala Harris as Ana [Navarro] said, is prepared. She's ready. She's presidential."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Samuel Corum

After Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016, Hostin stated that Americans won't vote for a Black woman. She added, "One more thing that I will say is that Republicans are clearly scared about Kamala Harris." This follows reports that Harris is doing better than Biden in the race against Trump. An Ipsos survey showed that in the event of a runoff between Harris and Trump, the two would be very evenly matched, with 42% of voters favoring Harris and 43% voting for Trump. According to a new CNN survey, if the vice president and Trump were to face off, the results would be 45–47% for Harris and Trump, compared to 43–49% for Biden and Trump. Harris has been actively supporting Biden since their debate and has been out there praising his achievements.

"If Biden truly believes Democracy is on the line, he should step aside and let another democrat step in to take on Trump. Put the country first," said Alyssa Farah Griffin of "The View." pic.twitter.com/xstfKoLwpw — miketdny (@miketdny) July 1, 2024

During the episode, Whoopi Goldberg also commented on Biden's age factor and how it is going to affect him. She said, "It doesn't matter what we say should be happening. It's going to come down to one or the other. It's that simple, and it is not up to us. It is not up to the media. It is up to you all. You know, as I keep saying, do you want the guy whose teeth fall out when he talks and maybe his hair isn't on as secure, or do you want the guy who's going to take your family, whatever your background is, and send them to another country because he doesn't like who you are? That's what it comes down to. So, you know, it's in our hands."

Goldberg made it clear that she would only continue to support Biden if he demonstrated his competence. Also, she pledged to withdraw her support if the president had another unsteady discussion. As per Decider, she stated, "There are two debates. If he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him. But loyalty, to me, if you are doing the job — I might not like everything you’re doing, I don’t like it all — but I’m gonna stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who … couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip."