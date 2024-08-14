Ex-Staffer Says Bianca Censori is Traditional and 'Obeys' Kanye West, But Netizens Don't Agree

The fans are as clueless about the internal dynamics of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage as they are about her outlandish fashion choices. The rapper married his Yeezy employee in December 2022, shortly after divorcing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. A lot has been hidden and speculated about their marriage, and now, his former staffer has shed light on what it's apparently like to be Ye's better half and how Censori's keeping up.

Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us. She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits 😁) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both. — Milo Yiannopoulos (@Nero) August 8, 2024

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye's former chief of staff spoke fondly of Censori but also asked for prayers, "Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us. She's in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits ) who honors, obeys, and defers to her man. Pray for them both."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lyvans Boolaky

Netizens quickly reacted to his claims, with some questioning the 'traditional' bit. For instance, this X fan, @tradwhitemale, mockingly wrote, "Traditionally minded LMAO," to which, Yiannopoulos replied, "In the specific respect that." @scytharme also had doubts, "Are u sure about this one? I would've bet she enabled him." @ReichTrevo5418 shared his observation, "She is never smiling in any of those photos in those outfits. Seems creepy, Milo."

Thanks i have been womdering if she good or bad she needs to step up for him against him if its as bad as you say — Censorthispodcast (@Censorthispodc2) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, another X user, @MazikeensFury, weighed in, "I don't believe their relationship happened by chance. It was arranged. Based on older photos of her it seems that her personality has been 'altered.' Agree that she is probably in an impossible situation." @purdy_deirdre dismissed the staffer's claims of Censori being a 'traditional' wife: "Nobody who walks around in public naked is traditionally minded. Nope."

Serious question: why does she dress the way she does? Legit nearly naked, exposing just about everything at almost every opportunity. That isn’t a judgement, but rather, an observation. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — AuntieVeeee 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) August 8, 2024

Amid the negative voices, some had good things to say, like, @SpeedFuns added, "Kind of a relief to hear after all this bad news honestly. Milo has burned his fair share of bridges, but I do believe he's coming from a place of respect and genuine worry for Ye with the info drops as of late." @lilitaliangrr echoed Yiannopoulos, "There's something sweet about Bianca. She doesn't come across as pretentious. People seem to judge her by her fashion style but she's gorgeous, so more power to her." @mattiopattio said, "She's perfect for him." @mookatooka711 wrote, "I will be praying for them."

The ex-staff member separated from Ye in May 2024 after the controversial public figure declared he'd be launching Yeezy P**n studio alongside his other businesses. Yiannopoulos told TMZ, "I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team and hope he proceeds with caution," without revealing much about the new venture.

Did she always dress like this? Lol. Or does she only do it bc that’s what Ye wants? — Lisa Smith (@LisaMariSmith) August 8, 2024

While Ye's behavior continues to concern his fans, Censori is no exception. Some insiders exclusively told Daily Mail her friends are deeply concerned about her current state of mind and fear she's leaning into alcohol to cope with the relationship stress. "It is clear to everyone who knows Bianca that she is in over her head right now. Friends fear she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning."