Ex-Scientology Head Says Tom Cruise is the ‘Number One Victim’ of Church: "He's Fully In The Matrix"

Mitch Brisker, former senior director and creative executive at Scientology's Golden Era Studios, opened up during a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail and remarked that Tom Cruise was the 'number one victim' of the church. Cruise has been the most famous face of Scientology since the 1980s and has always been vocal about supporting the institution. However, Brisker's comments shed new light on the actor's involvement. Brisker stated, "I know people will disagree with me about this but it's like he's living in a distorted reality. He's fully in the matrix."

Tom Cruise really is beautiful it’s a shame Scientology got its claws on him — nina (@fernetkisses) October 11, 2024

Brisker, who left in 2020, discussed Cruise's tight bond with the church and its leader, David Miscavige. He described the pair as 'separated at birth,' noting their close friendship and Cruise's apparent admiration for Miscavige. "I think for Tom that is a genuine friendship and almost worship," he opined, as reported by Newsweek.

Brisker argued that the Mission Impossible actor's life has been seriously affected by the church. "All of his marriages have been completely disintegrated by his 'friend,' the leader of the church, David Miscavige. All of his ex-wives have been declared enemies of the church. He has been completely estranged from his one biological offspring," Brisker revealed. The ex-Scientologist's claims align with criticisms from other former members, including actress, Leah Remini.

Claire Headley, who was a top Scientology executive for years, posted this on Facebook about Tom Cruise and Top Gun.



Claire and her husband Marc had a lot of direct experience with Tom while they were in Scientology,



“Tom knows the abuses the organization perpetrates.” pic.twitter.com/QBxrwTbj2c — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 10, 2022

In a resurfaced 2017 interview, Remini discussed why she believes Cruise remains committed to Scientology. "The amount of power they receive from this church is like nothing in Hollywood. There is no reason for them to leave this environment," she explained. Remini also alleged that Scientology provides Cruise with an extraordinary level of service and control over his environment. "If you step out of line, in any way, you are dealt with by the church," she claimed, describing a culture where staff members are not allowed to express opinions or even sigh in Cruise's presence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Brisker’s revelations didn’t just stop with Cruise. He also opened up about what goes on behind the scenes with the top people running Scientology. He described Miscavige as an 'absolute control freak' who micromanages every aspect of the church's operations. "Everything that happens in Scientology, right down to the soap they are going to use on their luxury cruise liner is submitted to him for approval," Brisker claimed.

40,000 pages of Scientology secret internal files are being leaked, and a bunch of them are about Tom Cruise! Dive into the world of Scientology's PR tactics with our new episode on Tom Cruise's media strategy. #ScientologyExposed #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/xT6Jzo1xsr — Marc Headley (@blownforgood) January 10, 2024

The former Scientology executive also talked about the disappearance of Shelly, Miscavige's wife, who hasn’t been seen in public since 2007. Brisker doesn’t think she is being held against her will but believes she is probably living in isolation at a hidden Scientology base in Crestline, California. Scientology is getting a lot of attention lately and Brisker thinks the church is dealing with its 'biggest, most urgent crisis in living memory,' as per his book titled The Big Lie: How I Made an Evil Cult Look Good.