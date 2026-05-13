Ex-Hooker’s Murder-for-Hire Trial for New York City Art Dealer Husband Opens With Shocking Evidence Against Him

The trial of an ex-hooker who allegedly employed a contract killer for the murder of his Chelsea, New York City art-dealer’s husband in January 2024 started on Tuesday, May 12. In a shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that the plot for murder was influenced by financial motive.

According to the New York Post, the ex-hooker, identified as Daniel Carrera Sikkema, maintained a stoic demeanor in Manhattan federal court as the proceedings began. The prosecutors presented the pictures of his estranged New York City art dealer husband, Brent Sikkema’s body, to the jurors.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Daniel, who is in his mid-50s, hired a Cuban national, Alejandro Triana Prevez, to murder his 75-year-old husband inside his Brazilian apartment.

🚨🇺🇸CHELSEA ART DEALER’S ESTRANGED HUSBAND CHARGED IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT Daniel Carrera Sikkema, the estranged husband of gallery owner Brent Sikkema, allegedly paid $5,000 to have him stabbed to death in his Rio de Janeiro apartment amid a bitter divorce. The hired hitman,… pic.twitter.com/avq91Oc4mb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 11, 2025

The move came amid the couple’s already going through a contentious divorce and legal battle involving their son’s custody. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Pavlis informed jurors that Brent Sikkema was “brutally murdered” in 2024. “A hitman snuck into his home in Brazil, took a knife and stabbed Brent over and over again,” he said.

He further revealed that the hitman immediately called Daniel Sikkema, whom he described as the “man who hired and paid him to kill Brent.” Pavlis further explained that the defendant planned his husband’s murder away from the continent, thinking he would receive greater financial benefits as a widower than through their divorce. “He didn’t want a divorce. He wanted Brent dead,” the prosecutor said.

Suspect in Brent Sikkema Murder Claims Ex-Husband Offered Money for Killing of Art Dealer https://t.co/WugIQXsXxL pic.twitter.com/VtI3waJXPh — Daniel Stiel (@pinnaclehills) February 12, 2024

The report further mentions that Sikkema paid thousands of dollars to the contract killer and people connected to him through several middlemen, including a housekeeper, her daughter, a handyman, and even the suspect’s romantic partner.

According to the authorities, just days after the brutal killing of the New York City art dealer, Brazilian police took Prevez into custody, where he admitted to stabbing Brent.

Furthermore, prosecutors also played the voice notes they claimed the ex-hooker had sent to his friends and relatives during their divorce. Pavlis revealed that Sikkema, in one of the recordings, said, “It won’t be over until this man passes away.” In one of the voice notes, the suspect said, “I’m still fighting with this old b—–d who won’t die,” as per the prosecutor.

🚨 NYC art dealer’s murder-for-hire plot: Federal prosecutors indict Daniel Sikkema, 54, accusing him of paying a hitman in Brazil to kill his estranged husband amid a bitter divorce. He also faces passport fraud charges.#NewYork #FBI #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/Jyu33gk5QC — Live Updates (@LiveupdatesUS) February 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Sikkema’s lawyer, Florian Miedel, conceded that Prevez stabbed Brent but denied any links with his client. He said, “Daniel did not hire Alejandro to kill Brent.” Miedel argued that no one would appear in court claiming to have direct knowledge that his client was responsible or that he had hired the contract killer to carry out the act.

Nevertheless, the trial’s first witness and family friend, Angela Liriano, affirmed that Daniel often complained about money during their divorce. She said, “He was saying that he felt he wasn’t getting enough money,” Liriano testified. “ ‘Six million is not enough — I want $8 million.’”

She also recalled a disturbing phone call with the New York City art dealer while she was at work. According to her, after she informed him that Brent had stopped by and mentioned plans to travel to Brazil, Daniel responded by saying he hoped Brent would die, leaving her stunned by the remark.