Ex-Fitness Model Loni Willison Now Homeless, Searches for Food in LA Dumpsters

For almost seven years, Loni Willison, a former swimsuit model and ex-wife of "Baywatch" star Jeremy Jackson, has been living in homeless encampments in California. Recently, she was spotted in Los Angeles digging through a dumpster in search of food.

Willison and Jackson tied the knot in 2012, but their relationship was plagued with turmoil leading to their divorce in 2014. During their tumultuous marriage, Willison accused Jackson of attempting to strangle her in a fit of rage, per The Daily Mail.

Former fitness model Loni Willison, 39, is seen rummaging through LA dumpster for food after becoming homeless addict in wake of split from Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson pic.twitter.com/A2dUGx8tV8 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) April 28, 2023

According to The Sun, following her tumultuous divorce and the loss of her job as a plastic surgeon's assistant, Willison found herself in a "very bad place." She struggled with addiction and mental health issues, and her life spiraled out of control after losing her apartment in 2016.

In an interview with Daily Mail TV in October 2018, Loni shared the story of her downfall before her disappearance, saying, "I'd split from Jeremy at that time. I have not had any contact with him. All the s**t that's happened to me has been so f*****g crazy.'

During her struggles, Daily Mail TV sought the assistance of drug rehabilitation expert Larry Marinelli, who is the owner of True Intentions Sober Living facility and the co-founder of True Hope Calling, a group that aids families in times of substance abuse and mental health crises. Marinelli offered his help to Willison free of charge and even devised a comprehensive treatment plan for her, intending to support her in confronting her troubles. Willison had declined the opportunity for treatment, and within a day, she was back on the streets, facing her challenges alone.

Despite her circumstances, Willison remains adamant that she can fend for herself and has all she needs in the affluent area of Venice. "I haven't got a cell phone. I've got food and I've got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there's food in the bins and near the stores. There's lots here," she said.

Presently, Willison is facing the harrowing reality of homelessness in the neighborhood of Venice Pier in Los Angeles, pushing a cart holding her possessions while sifting through garbage bins and dumpsters situated behind luxurious multi-million dollar properties.

Willison's story highlights the plight of many homeless individuals in the United States, who often suffer from addiction and mental health issues. According to a report by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 21 percent of the homeless population reported having a serious mental illness and 16 percent had conditions related to chronic substance abuse.

These issues are often intertwined, and the lack of affordable housing and access to mental health and addiction treatment makes it difficult for homeless individuals to get the help they need. Many are forced to rely on shelters or live on the streets, where they face daily struggles to find food and shelter.