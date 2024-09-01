Everything the Kardashian-Jenners Have Said About Their Physical Transformations

Kardashian Clan's Take on Plastic Surgery

Plastic surgery is a rather common phenomenon among celebrities but the Kardashians are the most scrutinized for their physical transformations. The famous family has been in the spotlight from when they were still young documented in their reality show KUWTK, now The Kardashians. It's been over 15 years and all the women- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and 'momager' Kris Jenner are repeatedly questioned about their faces. So, here's a roundup of everything the Kardashians have said about plastic surgeries.

1. Kris Jenner

The Kardashian matriarch has undergone many surgeries and she's among those who aren't afraid to openly admit or talk about it. To begin with, she had a breast augmentation in the 1980s. She told E! News, "It was great for about 25 years, or 30, and then a couple of years ago, I felt like they were too big." In fact, she's rather fond of procedures as she told PEOPLE, "It's something that I've been using for a long time."

2. Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian is unlike her mother. She once shared her experience with plastic surgery followed by her regrets. The POOSH founder admitted that she got her breasts done but in an interview with The Mirror, she regretted, "If I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before." The reality star fell for the unrealistic standards but is now embracing natural aging, and even clapped back at a fan for accusing her of multiple procedures.

3. Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS mogul first had a brush with Botox in 2010 which was documented on the family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, she "freaked out" after the injections left her face bruised. Since then, she's admitted to having more Botox but not fillers. During a 2022 interview with Allure, she said, "I always want to look appropriate," but insisted it's all about balance. Despite that, she told The New York Times, "I'll try anything [to look young.]"

4. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe's physical transformation is the most evident. During a 2021 reunion of The Kardashians, the Good American founder told host Andy Cohen, "Everybody says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job. Everybody gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? Nobody's ever asked me." However, when it comes to other procedures, Khloe only admitted to getting some injections (not exactly Botox), citing, "I've responded poorly to Botox," per Page Six.

5. Kendall Jenner

The supermodel is the only Kardashian member who's never admitted to having gone under the knife. In fact, she has outright denied any plastic surgery or procedure rumors. In a 2014 interview with Extra TV, she shut down her nose job speculations, saying, "Come on now, people." She then laughed off the question and noted that "makeup can do wonders." Additionally, the runway star reiterated during an Instagram livestream, "Why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't make sense."

6. Kylie Jenner

Youngest Jenner kept denying her procedures until 2015 when she admitted to getting lip fillers done on the show, "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine." Then in 2018, she accepted to Paper Magazine, "It's fillers. I'm not denying that." Finally, in 2023, she opened up to her friend about getting breast augmentation, "I just wish I never got them done." However, she said it breaks her heart that "people are so quick to judge."