Evangelicals for Harris Release New Ad Questioning Trump's Belief in Seeking God's Forgiveness

Last week, a new political organization called 'Evangelicals For Harris' launched its first advertisement to weaken the support of former President Donald Trump among Christian voters. An interview that took place at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit between Trump and Republican pollster, Frank Luntz, was a part of the commercial. At the time, Luntz inquired as to whether Trump had ever sought forgiveness from God.

EXCLUSIVE: Evangelicals For Harris drops their first media spot TODAY in an effort to win over some of those “on-the-fence” Conservative Evangelicals in swing states who are lukewarm when it comes to Donald Trump. You can watch it here first before it’s officially released. Many… pic.twitter.com/zhLUpA3CWU — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) August 14, 2024

As reported by The Independent, the question was deemed difficult by Trump, who told Luntz, "I'm not sure I have." When the commercial concluded, a screen featured the following words, "Is there any greater denial of Christ than to say, 'I do not need his forgiveness?'" In light of the same, the organization's website details what it calls Vice President Kamala Harris' 'faith' story. It states, "A loving God, the Good Samaritan, serving others, and a deep respect for all faith traditions— these experiences, teachings, beliefs, and values Vice President Kamala Harris grew up with have shaped her into the leader she is today."

That is a powerful political ad, yes Trump has not seen a need to ask God to forgive his sins. It is what it is. Why GOP, why? Why nominate this man for the 3rd time. — Florida Strong (@strong31625) August 14, 2024

Veteran Chrisitan Broadcasting Network anchor, David Brody, was the first to report on the new commercial. He argued that "if Kamala Harris gets 20% or more of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote, Trump will probably lose." On X, he opined, "This is NOT just a play for liberal Christians. The group already has over 200,000 Evangelical Christians who have signed a pledge to volunteer and vote for the Harris/Walz ticket. Big Zoom call tonight FYI. They ain’t playing." He went on to stress that there is a bigger political question to consider if one finds such an endeavor to be foolish and pointless.

He also pointed out, "Elections are typically won at the margins, especially in the seven key swing states and so with that in mind, consider this...In 2008, Barack Obama received 26% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received 16% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and LOST. In 2020, Joe

Biden received 24% of the White Born Again Evangelical Vote and WON." Interestingly, Billy Graham, a prominent religious figure who counseled several former presidents until his tragic death in 2018, was also included in the 'Evangelicals For Harris' advertisement. Billy asked at the outset of the commercial, "Have you been to the cross and said, 'Lord, I have sinned. I'm sorry for my sin. I'm willing to change my way of life."

The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image. They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and… pic.twitter.com/LZe3SEm9Al — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 14, 2024

However, Franklin Graham, his son, fiercely opposed the advertisement and shared his thoughts on X. As per Fox News, he penned, "The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham’s image. They are trying to mislead people. Maybe they don’t know that my father appreciated the conservative values and policies of President @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and if he were alive today, my father’s views and opinions would not have changed."