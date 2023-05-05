Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Failed Film 'A Patriot'

Actress Eva Green has emerged victorious in a legal battle against the producers of the sci-fi film A Patriot. Green sued White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance for a $1 million fee that she claimed was owed to her after the project collapsed in 2019. The producers had counter-claimed that she breached her contract by pulling out of the film. However, Mr. Justice Michael Green has ruled in Eva Green's favor, dismissing the counter-claim and awarding her the fee, reports The Guardian.

Green expressed relief and joy at the verdict, stating that it was a victory over a group of men who tried to use her as a scapegoat. She accused them of attempting to cover up their own mistakes and using "bullyboy tactics" against her. Green was particularly incensed that private WhatsApp messages between her and her friends had been revealed in court, which included unflattering remarks about the film's production and its executive producer, Jake Seal. Green described the experience as "humiliating" and felt misrepresented and misquoted in the press. She believed that the media enjoyed tearing women apart and portrayed her as hysterical, which she said was untrue and cruel.

Due to dwindling production finance, the entire production came to a halt, resulting in a deadlock between Green and White Lantern, which is now owned by the film finance company, Sherborne Media Finance. In the initial agreement, if Green decided to leave, she would breach her contract and forfeit her $1 million pay-or-play fee. On the other hand, if White Lantern admitted that the film was dead, Green would be entitled to the payment.

During the trial, Green's attorney, Edmund Cullen KC, argued that no other actors or key department heads had been hired even after multiple delays in shooting. Cullen KC asserted that the production was a complete mess from start to finish and had no solid foundation to stand on, as per Variety.

In the 71-page judgment, Justice Green found that Eva Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement nor commit any repudiatory breaches of it. He acknowledged that Green was a frustrating and unsatisfactory witness in some senses, but he believed that allowances needed to be made for the heightened emotions present when some of the messages were written. He was cautious about accepting Green's spin on her words but thought that the broad thrust of her evidence was credible and fitted with her general commitment to the film.

White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance expressed disappointment at the verdict and stated that they were considering an appeal. They denied that Green's gender played any role in their approach to her legal claim and called her suggestion of gender-based bullying preposterous. They reiterated their support for financing and championing talent of all genders, from Oscar winners to first-time female directors.