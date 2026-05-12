Erika Kirk’s Anniversary Tribute to Charlie Turns Into Online Mockery — Critics Call It ‘Performative Grief’

Erika Kirk shared an emotional video as a tribute to her fifth wedding anniversary with her late husband, Charlie Kirk. The couple got married in 2021 and have two children together. She shared the video capturing their proposal and the wedding day. The video had her kids’ voiceover, “I love you so much, Daddy. I miss you, Dada.” The tribute ended with Erika and Charlie exchanging “I love you.”

Erika captioned the video, “When I stood at that altar with you, we made a covenant with God. Two becoming one with the Lord Himself at the center of our vows, binding us under the eternal. I always deeply understood the sanctity of marriage; we both did, but now that you’re in Heaven, God has stepped into the ache of your absence. He hasn’t left me, nor forsaken me.”

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She wrote a long caption explaining what marriage meant to them, including building a family and living a religious life. The caption further reads, “Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly standpoint, they’ll see it from a Heavenly one. And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can.” At the end, she wished Charlie a happy anniversary and hoped to spend eternity with him in the afterlife.

I still don’t understand why everything Erika posts and says is so inorganic. This would’ve gone a lot better without that dramatic audio production. It’s so easy to post an organic memory and message. SO EASY I could fake one 10x better without ever meeting Charlie. — Conspiracy Barbie (@eldila_) May 8, 2026

Erika’s heartfelt tribute soon turned into mockery as thousands of comments poured in. After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Erika took on the role of TPUSA CEO. Since then, she has been slammed for her public appearances.

One Instagram user commented, “This video is longer than your grieving process was.” A second commenter added, “I feel sorry for the babies and Charlie, that’s it.” Another one chimed in, “His biggest downfall was her.” Amidst all the hate comments, there were some supportive ones too.

Erika Kirk celebrating her and Charlie's anniversary in 2026: pic.twitter.com/7YNY5qUdy6 — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) May 8, 2026

A well-wisher wrote, “Bless you, EK. We are still heartbroken by what these people did to your family. Charlie is missed every day by people around the world.” Another one commented, “I may not trust Erika’s words, but I do believe Charlie’s love for her was real. This video is so heartbreaking. Charlie, you were and still are amazing.”

A critic simply wrote, “Performative grief.” Another user asked, “Why were you taking bridal shots before the White House correspondents’ dinner?” One more took a sarcastic dig at her, “Leave her alone….She is clearly going through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, marketing, world-tour, and running for congress.” “I don’t care for Erika’s performance, but I do miss Charlie’s debates so much.”

In the past few months, Erika has been the target of MAGA critics, and some have even accused her of being involved in Charlie’s death. As she said earlier, she does not respond to hate with more hate; Erika is determined to keep Charlie’s legacy alive.