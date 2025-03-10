Eric Trump Makes SHOCKING Claim About His Family’s Past—Says They Have ‘never done anything wrong’

Eric Trump, one of the clan’s eldest, has insisted that his family has “never done anything wrong” after he personally received 110 subpoenas in the last seven years. The son of Donald Trump spoke to Fox News, where he claimed, “We’re a good family,” amid the ongoing conflict over the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Despite expert warnings, Eric offered investors cryptocurrency advice but insisted that he had never done anything wrong.

“110 subpoenas in the last seven years. Those are the ones I have received personally,” the son of the U.S. President said on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin. “I have never gotten so much as a traffic ticket,” he added, trying to prove the allegations wrong. “We’re a good family, never done anything wrong,” Eric attempted to advocate for his clan all by himself while his father continued to face heat over his seemingly cordial relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

It is to be noted that previously, Donald Trump‘s former attorney, Michael Cohen, claimed that the re-elected President didn’t want Eric to marry Lara. Cohen emphasized, “Donald didn’t even like her for many many years.” He dropped bombshell allegations over Lara’s acceptance within the Trump clan.

“He had found someone else that was working at the Trump organization that he wanted Eric to marry… not only did Donald make fun of her looks… but so did Donald Jr. and Ivanka. They didn’t like her at all,” Cohen added.

Despite Trump’s opinion of Lara, Eric went ahead and married her anyway. On the other hand, Cohen’s claims were hard to prove as Donald Trump often speaks highly of her daughter-in-law.

Keeping the family matter aside, Eric became the bigger man while speaking to Fox News in the recent interview. He vouched for his family, despite the barrage of subpoenas and shocking accusations like fraud.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s comment comes at a time when his father is dealing with worldwide heat due to his stance in the Russia vs Ukraine conflict. After he paused military aid to Ukraine, Donald Trump insisted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy‘s nation might not survive without his help. Following the disastrous White House meeting, the proposed minerals deal was left unsigned. The Republican President tried to pressure the nation by pausing both military and intelligence support to Ukraine.

While talking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, the American leader was asked if he felt “comfortable” with the possibility if he “walked away, and Ukraine may not survive.”

To which he responded, “Well, it may not be survive anyway. But you know, we have some weakness with Russia, it takes two. It was not gonna happen that war, and it happened so now we’re stuck with this mess.”