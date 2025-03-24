Elon Musk’s Woes Persist! Cops Thwart Arson Plot At Texas Tesla Dealership

Amid widespread dissent and ongoing attacks for Elon Musk’s association with the Donald Trump Administration, the Austin Police Department has revealed that it had recovered “incendiary” devices from a Tesla dealership after responding to a “Found/Abandoned Hazardous” call.

The seemingly thwarted arson plot comes mere days after a Las Vegas Tesla outlet was attacked by a dissenter who set multiple vehicles ablaze using a Molotov cocktail. Additionally, the person spray-painted the word ‘RESIST’ on the building.

The Austin Police Department, in a mail that has been viewed by prominent news outlets like the Associated Press, disclosed that they “located suspicious devices” at the dealership while responding to the aforementioned call, adding that its bomb squad determined them to be “incendiary.”

The APD, in the mail, divulged that the devices were removed from the Tesla dealership “without incident” and that there was “no further information for release at this time,” as it is “an open and ongoing investigation.”

The mail sent by the Austin Police Department, via its Public Information Office, read, “On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB.”

“When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APB Bomb Squad to investigate. The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident,” the APD stated.

The Austin Police Department concluded the mail, saying, “This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time.”

Inbox: Police say they found incendiary devices at the #Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas after an anonymous call.#ATX #Austin pic.twitter.com/x2LoPRJ2ek — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) March 24, 2025

As per sources, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), were also at the Tesla dealership, responding to the scene.

Krista Laine, a City Council member, in a statement, expressed her gratitude to the Austin Police Department for its swift actions at the Tesla dealership, saying, “I am incredibly thankful to our APD officers for their prompt response to this incident and quick resolution ensuring that no one was hurt.”

She then condemned the act, opining that “violence of any kind is unacceptable. Krista Laine then revealed that she was working with Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis to ensure “residents’ protection” should such a thing happen again.

My statement on this morning’s incident at the NW Austin Tesla dealership. pic.twitter.com/DCiNfJILqi — Council Member Krista Laine (@cmkristalaine) March 24, 2025

