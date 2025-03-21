Elon Musk’s Father Insists He’s Not Racist—Because He Was ‘Friends’ With Their Black Servants When Younger

Elon Musk, despite being an out-and-out businessman, is now associated with the American Government way too deeply. With the coming back of Donald Trump as America’s President for a second time, Musk has been by his side and currently has his own department, DOGE, which violently favors the ending of DEI policies.

Musk’s political comments and acts have increasingly showered his racist tendencies, especially since he had started working with the Trump government. However, Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s father, in an interview with The Washington Post, said that he was very different when younger as Musk was apparently friends with the “black servants” their family had.

Errol said in a mail to The Washington Post that talked about Musk and his brother, “They were not into political nonsense, and we lived in a very well-run, law-abiding country with virtually no crime at all. Actually no crime. We had several black servants who were their friends.”

The Post article talked about Musk’s views on issues on racism and Errol mentioned that Elon Musk’s views have changed gradually over the years regarding this matter. When he was younger and living in Apartheid South Africa during the 1970s, he had views that stand opposite to what he propagates now.

In fact, in the past, Musk was viewed as a moderate Democrat but that has changed radically over the years and now he is a hardcore Republican who believes that there is systematic racism against White people in America and that is extremely concerning.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk defends Dilbert creator’s racist tirade https://t.co/VlMgZtj94T — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 27, 2023

Musk’s change seems to be really shocking as Errol further mentioned in that article that Elon and his brother were not only friends with their black servants but also went to an anti-apartheid concert to show once to show how he did not support segregation based on racial identities.

However, Errol’s comments drew various responses from other people who knew Elon. Rudolph Pienaar, one of Musk’s school mates at Pretoria Boys High School told The Washington Post, “We grew up in a bubble of entitlement. I am not sure if Elon can conceive of systematic discrimination and struggle because that’s not his experience. His life now in some ways is how it was under apartheid — rich and entitled with the entire society built to sustain him and his ilk.”

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt also commented on the article and said, “This story is literally just combing together random things from the internet to paint Elon Musk as a racist. Get a life.”

It should be noted here that back in 2017, Musk had sent a company wide email after a lawsuit was filed against them on grounds of racial discrimination. The email said, “[Minorities] have endured difficulties that someone born or raised in a more privileged situation did not. Don’t ever intentionally allow someone to feel excluded, uncomfortable or unfairly treated.”

In recent times, however, Musk’s actions scream of racism and he is actively working to end the DEI polices that the American government had in place. Moreover, he and Trump are randomly slashing various federal government departments that do not align with their Republican viewers.

Tesla, Musk’s company has been affected because of his political activities as instances of violence against the brand have been observed in a number of places. However, despite Tesla investors asking Musk to not get entangled into politics, he has refused to do that and continues his right wing agendas by the side of Donald Trump.