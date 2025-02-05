Elon Musk’s Actions Could Put ‘Thousands of Lives’ at Stake—Officials Warn “People Will Die From This”

Elon Musk is once again at the center of controversy, and this time for a move he made that experts fear could cost countless lives. Reports indicate that Musk and Donald Trump are working to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a $72 billion program that provides food, medical aid, and financial support to struggling nations worldwide.

The decision has already begun causing chaos. On Sunday, around 1,000 USAID employees were locked out of their system without warning. Following the confusion, speculation started to come up that the agency might be on the chopping block altogether. A USAID official, speaking anonymously, dropped a grave warning: “People will die from this—like thousands if not hundreds of thousands.”

USAID is responsible for life-saving programs, including:

HIV treatment and testing for over 20 million people worldwide.

Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), which helps track food shortages in dozens of countries.

Aid to war-torn regions, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Trump had already issued a temporary freeze on international aid through an executive order on January 20. But now, experts say that the USAID shutdown could be permanent. Well, that move is worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. “It’s the richest person in the world taking away from the poorest people in the world,” one official told Politico.

Amidst the panic, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the State Department is seizing control of USAID. That marks a significant shift in how international aid is taken care of. Critics argue that this move seems to be a clear mirror to Musk’s past business takeovers, where he slashes resources, pushes remaining workers to the brink, and profits before an institution crumbles.

The only difference in this case? This time, real lives are at stake. Humanitarian groups, including the International AIDS Society, are calling for immediate action. “This is a matter of life or death,” said Beatriz Grinsztejn, the society’s president. The importance of how vital USAID-funded HIV medication is for millions was very evident from what he said.

Despite huge criticism, neither Musk nor the Trump administration have commented on the possible consequences that could arise from shutting down USAID. However, aid workers and international leaders are already worried about a devastating fallout if the shutdown goes through.

For now, millions of vulnerable people remain in limbo as they are waiting to see if their lifeline will stand at a permanent close.