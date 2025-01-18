‘Mounjaro is my secret’, Elon Musk’s Weight Loss Journey isn’t Natural!

Elon Musk is one such celebrity who has confessed to combating his weight issues with the help of drugs. Removing all the animosity around these drugs, the Tesla CEO has openly talked about his weight issues and the medications he has used over the years. Regardless, his transformation caught the eyes of his followers.

In a previous post shared on X, his platform, the SpaceX founder shared a picture of himself dressed up as Santa with the caption “Ozempic Santa.” However, this is not the drug he used to put his weight issue to rest. He goes on to explain that instead of using ozempic, he turned to a drug called Mounjaro. Check out the tweet below:

Elon Musk has come a long way from being an out-of-shape-shirtless guy on a yacht, and his followers noticed that. However, people couldn’t help but take it humorously. One user wrote, “BRUH! I can’t have a skinny Santa. That’s like trusting an anorexic chef.” Another person tweeted, “Gonna need to know that cut routine lol” Another X user said, “I need to try Mounjaro as Saxenda isn’t working on me”

Musk further goes on to explain that at a point in time, he did try ozempic but it did not suit him. He wrote, “High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson’s. Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective.” In another tweet from 2022, he confessed to trying a drug called Wegovy.

Unlike other celebrities or public figures, Elon Musk comes out purely about the supplements. While the world was mocking him for his bent-out-of-shape physique, his father Errol Musk was concerned and he was the one who advised Musk to lean on supplements. Talking on ‘Kylie and Jackie O’, Errol said, “Elon is very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly.” Instead of turning down this criticism, Elon Musk took on the responsibility to try new ventures for his weight loss.

Reflecting on the remarks made about his father, Musk became honest about his workout plans on the ‘Full Send Podcast’. He explains how his worst habit was to check his phone right after waking up which would send his brain into overdrive and make him work. This is why he would never get regular with his workouts which he anyway despised. He says, “ I got to work out and be in better shape. I actually don’t really like working out, but I got to do it.” Over the years, Musk has indulged in a healthier lifestyle which includes yoga and dieting.

In a series of tweets, he explained how he followed the advice of a good friend and focused on intermittent fasting using the Zero fasting app. This, in turn, helped him lose 20 lbs and turn away from the unhealthy lifestyle that he was leading. For the unknown, Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine commonly used as a supplement in a weight loss journey alongside exercise and dieting. It is used to improve blood sugar (glucose). Elon Musk is now living the life and focusing on his health alongside his work. Moreover, he is also appointed to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency under the newly elected President Donald Trump.