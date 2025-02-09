Elon Musk Pops This Weight Loss Drug like a Candy! And He’s Not Alone, Many A-Listers Follow His Lead

It’s no secret that some celebrities consume weight loss drugs. Infact, the drug called Ozempic gained quite some popularity in 2024, courtesy of Elon Musk. Several celebrities in America and in the UK are rumored to have taken such drugs to shed some extra weight.

Drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro imitate a hormone that regulates appetite. It helps to trick the brain into believing the body is full. Once that happens, a person eats less and eventually loses weight.

Although not everybody accepts that they take such weight loss drugs, there have been a handful celebrities who didn’t shy away from admitting. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is now also serving as a special advisor to Donald Trump’s administration, had a shocking transformation using weight loss drugs.

On Christmas 2024, he shared a picture of himself dressed as Santa and wrote, “Ozempic Santa.”

Talk show queen, Oprah Winfrey has also been quite honest about consuming these drugs. Without naming the brand, she told People magazine,“I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way.”

“I now use [the drug] as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she added.

James Corden, Amy Schumer and Rebel Wilson are some of the many stars who have confessed that they have tried these drugs at some point in their lives.

However, recent studies have revealed that the weight loss drugs can have serious side effects. The most common side effects of consuming Wegovy include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headache, bloating, constipation etc, as per Drugs Dot Com. Same goes with drugs like Saxendra, Xenical etc that have more or less similar side effects.

It has also been reported that men who take these drugs experience low testosterone, as per Radar Online. The portal claimed in its study that drugs like Ozempic can also cause erectile dysfunction.

Men who are part of social media groups dedicated for weight loss drugs often share how they are now unable to perform in bed. Women also have been complaining a decline in their libidos “as psychologically there has been a shift in their relationship.”

A person shared on Reddit, “I am a 39 year old male and until I started Ozempic I did not have erectile dysfunction issues. I have been on Ozempic for 3 months. TT level dropped very fast and I am on treatment to fix it now.”

Another man wrote that “he noticed some stuff after ozempic started working for me, on higher dosage 2mg. Smaller ejaculation volume and left testies retracting a few times. Weak muscle feelings.”

A woman shared on the same thread,”32 female type 1 diabetic with pcos and other illnesses started in November lost 23kg so far which has helped diabetic management but se—x drive is gone and when it comes Im dry.”

“I was on it for 3 months. First 2 months ramping up in dose, no side effects no weight loss. Last month nausea, vomiting, diarrhea all day every day. Still didn’t lose any weight. Now Im getting tested for hormone/adrenal disfunction. It was a crappy and demoralizing experience,” told a Reddit user.

Even English actor and comedian James Corden wasn’t happy with these drugs. Although he didn’t complain of hormonal issues, he said on his radio show—”It (Ozempic) didn’t really work).

Amy Schumer also stopped using them, citing, “I was one of the people that felt sick,” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Opening up about the downsides of the weight loss drugs, Stephen Fry said on River Cafe Table 4 podcast, that he initially believed that the drugs were doing wonders on him as he lost his appetite and didn’t wish to consume alcohol as well.

“Then I started feeling sick, and I started feeling sicker and sicker and sicker,” he continued. “I was literally throwing up four, five times a day and I thought, ‘I can’t do this’. So that’s it,” he added.

With celebs opening up about their bad experiences using the drugs, people are likely to become more aware before experimenting with their body.