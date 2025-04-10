Elon Musk ‘On the Verge of Tears’ During Gaming Live Stream—Quits After Brutal Trolling Pushes Him to the Edge

Elon Musk has been receiving a lot of hate ever since he became the head of DOGE. While the tech mogul always had a few critics, the number has at least doubled since he earned the “First Buddy” title.

His controversial actions within the Donald Trump administration have raised many questions about his true intentions. Moreover, his electric car company, Tesla, has been receiving some of the backlash, with vandalized showrooms and destroyed vehicles, all part of people’s protest. Now, he personally got a taste of the hate during a gaming livestream.

We can only assume that Elon Musk had no idea what he was about to face. He just thought he could peacefully practice his gaming skills during a Path of Exile 2 stream. However, it went horribly wrong, as it didn’t even take long for the trolls to roll in. Viewers showed absolutely zero sympathy towards Elon Musk, flooding the comment section with brutal remarks.

One of the comments read, “YOU RUINED THE COUNTRY JUST LIKE YOU RUINED ALL YOUR MARRIAGES.” Another one simply mocked his looks, “You’re dumb and ugly.” One user wrote, “YOU HAVE NO REAL FRIENDS AND WILL DIE ALONE.” One comment simply attacked his anti-trans views, noting, “Trans rights are human rights.”

Elon Musk streamed from his jet while playing Path of Exile. The love in the comments is big, but we can do better👏 pic.twitter.com/dITauKfBnz — Professor X 🇷🇴🇪🇺 (@theDobermaneth) April 8, 2025

As soon as Musk realized he was being cyberbullied, he put on the music of his ex, Grimes, to distract from the trolling. Onlookers claimed that the Tesla owner was spotted “on the verge of tears,” especially when he even failed to make it through the tutorial.

He reportedly “rage quit” the game within 30 minutes. He also removed the live stream from his X (formerly Twitter). However, it was already uploaded to YouTube by then and became a viral topic. The clips were shared on X, where they got mixed reactions. Most people echoed the in-chat game players, while others said they felt bad over how he got cyberbullied.

One X user commented, “Elon Musk gets bullied off a game stream during a boss fight. It seems like the only thing tougher than Path of Exile is dealing with your actions.” Another remarked, “Lowkey, I kinda feel bad for Elon Musk for being bullied on his livestream. But then I remembered that he’s Elon Musk, so I don’t feel bad anymore.”

“In the chat, he was advised to take care of his children and not to embarrass himself,” one person informed. “Ok, how do my girls and I join the next Elon Musk video game stream to partake in the peaceful, nonviolent fun of telling him no one loves or even likes him and he leads a worthless life,” asked another X user.

Following this brutal trolling, it’s now uncertain whether Musk will be streaming once again anytime soon!