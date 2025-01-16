Elon Musk Invited By 40 Members Of EU Parliament To Speak In Europe! Netizens Warn Him And Say ‘Don’t Fall For The Trap’

Elon Musk was invited by 40 members of the EU parliament who have come together to sign a letter requesting that the EU President invite the Tesla head honcho to speak at the Plenary. The Parliamentarians reportedly want to discuss freedom of speech, conservative values, and technological success, and have the goal of Making Europe Great Again!

Elon has reacted to the news with optimism, sharing the news thread on X, and writing “That’s Cool!” However, admirers of the SpaceX founder have warned him about this invitation citing what happened with the Telegram founder, Pavel Durov.

A user commented, “Elon Musk should not go speak anywhere in Europe. Remember what happened to the Telegram CEO? They’re going to arrest you as soon as you touch ground. You’re making too many pedophiles in power mad.” Another user wrote, “Elon don’t go.” They further warned Musk and said, “They will arrest you like France did to Pavel Durov the Telegram creator, Wait until Trump can provide a tactical military guard! Please don’t trust Starmer and his pedo cronies. They are EVIL to the core satanic cult? maybe? probably.”

Many such tweets surfaced online warning the billionaire to avoid the EU Meet.

The European Parliament’s socialist and liberal groups are calling for a debate on fake news and hate speech during the Strasbourg plenary from January 20-23. The liberal Renew Europe group has requested an urgent discussion about recent posts by Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter) and whether they violate the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Valerie Hayer, the group’s president, warned that Musk’s actions threaten EU democracy. Similarly, Socialist leader Iratxe García Pérez highlighted the dangers of fake news, hate speech, and social media abuse.

The calls follow Musk’s recent posts attacking European leaders and endorsing Germany’s far-right AfD party. He also shared a misleading image of Norway’s Prime Minister with Bill Gates, which could be investigated under the DSA for disinformation. Ahead of Germany’s February elections, Musk plans to livestream an interview on X with AfD leader Alice Weidel, similar to his prior broadcast with Donald Trump.

MEPs like Axel Voss and Andreas Schwab from Germany’s EPP party have urged the Commission to determine if Musk’s actions breach DSA rules. Greens MEP Damian Boeselager has also voiced similar concerns in a letter to the Commission. The name and focus of the urgent plenary debate will be finalized next week by the Parliament’s political groups. Amid the political tension in Europe, will the SpaceX supremo accept EU’s invitation and join them for the debate on free speech? Well, only time will tell but as of now, his supporters are suggesting him to avoid it.

Previously, A far-right Greek political party made an official request to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to invite billionaire Elon Musk to speak at the legislature, the party announced Tuesday. The letter was signed by European lawmaker Emmanouil Fragkos, who represents the Greek far-right party Greek Solution in the European Parliament. “As part of our efforts to host distinguished and symbolically significant guests, we propose extending an invitation to Elon Musk to address a plenary session,” the letter stated.