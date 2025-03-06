Elon Musk Finally Wants Americans’ Opinion on Major Change to Daily Lives—Here’s What He’s Asking!

Elon Musk may portray himself as only “tech support,” but that’s not the truth—and everyone knows that.

Since DOGE was formed and Elon Musk was named the head of the committee, he has been infiltrating different government sectors.

He gave him feedback on the hiring and firing of several federal employees. He cut funding for several governmental programs. He even asked federal employees to mention five things they did last week and threatened them with termination upon failure to respond.

These do not come under DOGE protocols. However, there is no stopping “the first buddy”.

In another example of going the “unnecessary” extra mile, Elon Musk asked American citizens to vote for clocks to be set. He has asked Americans to vote on whether they would prefer clocks to be permanently set forward or backwards in the event that daylight savings time is eliminated.

If daylight savings time change is canceled, do you prefer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2025

For months, the billionaire tech support has pushed for the nationwide “cancellation” of daylight savings time. This came after Trump’s campaign promised to reverse the clock changes.

To gauge the American people’s opinions, he posted a poll on his social media platform, X.Com. The poll was placed on Wednesday with two options: one hour forward and one hour later.

This poll came just in time as daylight savings will begin on Sunday. On Sunday, clocks will advance by one hour, marking the end of winter and the onset of spring.

I say once we “Spring Ahead” this weekend, we leave it alone. More sunshine = more natural vitamin D and happier people. — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) March 5, 2025

Within 13 hours, more than 1 million people had voted in the poll. More than 50% of people have asked for the clocks to be set an hour later. However, there was a pushback from those who did not agree with clocks being pushed forward.

Keep it an hour later because more evening sunlight translates into more outside time. It also means increased productivity and a natural energy boost. At 4 PM, who wants it to get dark? An X user wrote in response to the poll.

Elon started this discussion in November when he said that people seemed irritated by changing clocks repeatedly. He got instant support from Don Jr. In response to Elon’s tweet, Trump Jr. answered with emojis saying- 100%.

Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes! https://t.co/5ePhgzYLsF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Presidential candidate, also agreed with Elon Musk. He called the daylight saving system ancient and inefficient.

After leaving his indescribable mark on the cabinet, federal system, and financial sector of the country, Elon now wants to make a mark on everyday American lives. He wants to be a part of history if and when America decides on daylight saving.

However, he would be wrong if Elon thinks that abolishing daylight saving is his idea. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has advocated for abolishing this practice for years.

If memory serves, even the Joe Biden government declared letting go of this practice, but somehow, it came back. It is left to see if Elon can make it happen. And if he does, will he share the credit with Kimmel?