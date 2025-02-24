Elon Musk Faces Canadian Fury—Over 150,000 Sign Petition to Revoke His Citizenship and Trump Has Something to Do With It

Elon Musk is in hot water as his fellow countrymen from Canada want his citizenship revoked. According to a report, over 150,000 Canadians signed a parliamentary petition demanding that the government should strip his citizenship because of his partnership with Donald Trump. For the most part of his second term so far, the American president expressed his desire to annex Canada and make it the 51st US state. From heavy tariffs to mocking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump has spent an awful amount of time enraging one of the United States’ biggest allies. As an aftermath, Canadians are now very angry with Elon Musk, who continues to be the president’s biggest supporter at this moment.

Over the weekend, the Canadian Press was the first to report on the parliamentary petition. According to their report, Qualia Reed, a British Columbia author, launched the petition on February 20 in Canada’s House of Commons. New Democrat parliamentary member Charlie Angus, also known as a Musk critic, sponsored the petition.

In the petition, Reed slammed Elon Musk for being a Donald Trump advisor. He claimed that the tech mogul engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada.” Reed indicated Trump’s repeated statement about making the country the 51st US state, inviting 40 million Canadian wreaths. Most recently, during the heated hockey match between the USA and Canada, the president once again mentioned his annexe plan. Later, after the American team suffered a humiliating defeat, Justin Trudeau fired back at Trump. In addition, the president also threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canadian imports.

Reed’s petition also concludes that Elon Musk’s alliance with Trump makes him “a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.” The petition called for Trudeau to revoke Musk’s Canadian citizenship and also take away his Canadian passport, emphasizing the “immediate effect.”

Sorry, but some people are just fucked in the head. 107,177 people have signed a petition to revoke Elon Musk’s citizenship. In a sense, I’d love to see this succeed because I have a list of about 8 million people I’d like to do this too. Starting with Charlie Angus. Who’s… pic.twitter.com/djUL6uynFj — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) February 23, 2025

According to the Canadian Press, Reed would have needed 500 or more signatures to be eligible for presentation at the Canada’s House of Commons. Having garnered over 157,000 signatures as of Sunday, Reed’s petition had no issue clearing the process. The signing deadline for the petition is set for June 20, so it is expected that Reed will collect a few more responses from the concerned Canadians. Meanwhile, the House of Commons will likely resume their work on March 24. Whether the petition will receive a formal government response is worth looking forward to.

Elon Musk, the serial entrepreneur, was born in South Africa but gained Canadian citizenship through his mother, who hails from Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina. However, despite holding Canadian citizenship, Musk couldn’t care less about Trump’s recent threats; rather, he joined his parade. As the head of DOGE – Department of Government Efficiency, he had been materializing Trump’s plans to lay off federal workers and cut off federal funds.

His alliance with the American president is not getting a warm response from Canadians. On many occasions, Trump has insulted Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau, calling him “governor,” which is a title given to US states’ chief executives. Musk himself showed his support for Canadian Conservative Party chief Pierre Poilievre, Trudeau’s arch-rival.