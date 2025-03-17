Elon Musk Claims He Makes ‘Great Products That People Love’—Wonders Why There’s ‘Hate And Violence Against’ Him

Elon Musk has been the center of a storm for some time now. The masses have widely criticized him for meddling with federal affairs through his role in the Department of Government Efficiency. His alleged part in federal workforce downsizing and freezing/cancellation of federal funds has rubbed people the wrong way, so they decided to get back at him by staging protests outside Tesla stores, boycotting Tesla vehicles, and vandalizing Tesla outlets and products.

The backlash that Tesla received did not stop there. Instead, it impacted the brand’s stock value as well, with Tesla stocks plummeting significantly over the days. Amid all the chaos and pandemonium, Elon Musk took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), wondering why there’s “hate and violence against him,” claiming that his “companies make great products that people love.” He then went on to label himself as a “deadly threat to the woke mind parasite,” seemingly asserting that as the reason for all the damage caused to him.

The post on X read, “My companies make great products that people love and I’ve never physically hurt anyone. So why the hate and violence against me? Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls.”

X users did not let Elon Musk get away with this ludicrous claim, as they checked him and put him in place with their rebuttals. “It’s because you’re an oligarch who tries to buy political influence and interfere in elections in countries you know nothing about. People boycott your products because you represent everything that’s wrong with politics. Some refer to this as ‘FAFO,'” a user posted.

Another user criticized the quality of the products that Elon Musk’s companies built, calling him out for polluting the oceans and wasting taxpayer money. The post read, “Well, first of all, your products are far from “great”. Your Teslas are plastic junk that have the lowest resale value of any mass-produced car brand. They have constant recalls and are incredibly expensive to fix. Your SpaceX rockets blow up, pollute our oceans, and cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars in the process. Mix that with you, being a shitty person, it’s an easy target.”

“You don’t face hate because you’re a “deadly threat” to some imaginary parasite. You face resistance because people see through you. You build nothing without exploiting labor. You innovate nothing without government subsidies. You claim to champion free speech while silencing critics. You want to be a rebel, but you’re just another oligarch grasping for control, hoarding wealth, and crying victim when the people refuse to kneel. No one fears you. They just see you for what you are,” an X user opined.

Another user pointed out that the hate and dissent stemmed from Elon Musk’s role in slashing federal spending via DOGE, saying, “Don’t you think some of the anger stems from the fact that you’ve cut funding to international aide programs that keep people alive? In at least some cases, infants are dead because of your decisions, and some people are reacting to that.”

A direct answer to the question plaguing Elon Musk, and a scathing remark of the tech mogul, read, “Because you’re devastating our government to destroy our Democracy…because our Constitution doesn’t suit your beliefs. You’re a megalomaniac. You’re destroying lives, and laughing about it. You purchased this platform to create chaos…to allow the spread of lies and foreign disinformation. You promote Russian propaganda. You defend Nazis, and if given an opportunity, you’d govern like one. You’re a fascist. You’re a white supremacist. You’re the worst among us. Any questions?”