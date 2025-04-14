Elon Musk Called ‘Crazy Uncle’ by Trump Officials—Some Say He Should Be Drug-Tested

Some of Donald Trump‘s White House officials affectionately call Elon Musk “Crazy Uncle Elon.” It was revealed through a Rolling Stone piece on Thursday, which further detailed what some insiders think about the tech mogul who has been making headlines as the head of DOGE since January. Sadly (or not), very few have good things to say about the “First Buddy.” Some even joked he should be drug-tested.

One senior Trump administration official stated, “I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all. He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t tap up his humor.”

The official further used the word “annoying” to describe him. “A lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice. Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” the insider added.

We can’t help but mention Marco Rubio while talking about people who are truly annoyed at Elon Musk. According to the sources, the Secretary of State “hasn’t hidden his disdain for Musk.” The New York Times previously reported a feud between the duo, which emerged from a cabinet meeting last month. Rubio slammed Musk for shutting down the United States Agency for International Development, while the Tesla owner tried to shame him back for not firing enough of his staff.

The former Florida senator fired back, mockingly asking whether he should rehire those who voluntarily retired just so he could lay them off again.

Video from the first cabinet meeting: Rubio rolling his eyes and smirking as Musk talks about the mandatory “5 things you did this week” email. Then Trump slaps his arm so he doesn’t upset His Majesty Elmo. pic.twitter.com/yg6drbJZE3 — Zoe Staggs🦌🇺🇸🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@zoestaggs_) March 8, 2025

Speaking with Rolling Stone, another senior White House official noted, “Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard.” They noted that Musk is “just the most irritating person he has ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

Turns out, the tech billionaire keeps testing the patience of so many Trump officials that many of them “earnestly asked one another if they thought Musk was high.” Some even joked that he should take a drug test.

Musk himself admitted to CNN, “There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind.” The Wall Street Journal also reported that Elon had taken LSD, ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms at private parties. They also accused him of publicly smoking pot. However, speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon, he said he didn’t “know how to smoke pot.”

Amid the speculations, a lawyer for the Tesla owner told Rolling Stone that he was “regularly and randomly drug-tasted at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”