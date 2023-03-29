Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Grimes Changes Their Daughter's Name Again

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their daughter in December 2021 via surrogate and initially named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. But now, according to a recent tweet by the musician, the couple has decided to refer to her as simply "Y."

Grimes posted a rare photo of her and Elon's daughter, who was seen wearing a red onesie and sporting neon hair, matching her mother's ensemble and hairstyle. Grimes also shared a side-by-side snap of herself and her daughter, using "Y" for her daughter and "C" for herself, referring to her birth name Claire Boucher. The musician also explained to Vanity Fair that the letter "C" is her nickname, standing for the speed of light. She further tweeted her desire to name her daughter just "?" but decided not to since the government won't recognise that.

Grimes and Elon Musk first made their relationship public in 2018 and have had an on-and-off relationship since then. In March 2022, Grimes revealed in a tweet that she and Elon had broken up again since her Vanity Fair interview, where she talked about their relationship and their daughter. However, she referred to Elon as her best friend and the love of her life and said that her life and art are forever dedicated to "The Mission".

She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such. — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

The name change for their daughter may not come as a surprise to some of their followers, given that the couple also has a 2-year-old son named X Æ A-12, whom they refer to as "X." However, Elon Musk has several other children from previous relationships, including twins Griffin and Vivian, 18, and triplets Kai, Damian, and Saxon, 17, whom he had with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

According to E! News, Justine also revealed in a 2021 essay for Marie Claire that she and Elon had a son named Nevada who died at 10 weeks old. According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, Elon also welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis in November 2021, but the news has not been directly confirmed by either parent.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Neilson Barnard

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, is a Canadian musician and artist known for her experimental pop music and avant-garde style. She has released several albums and is also involved in the fashion industry, having collaborated with brands such as Adidas.

The former partners' unique choice of names for their children has garnered attention and even criticism from some people. When they announced the name of their first child, X Æ A-12, many were confused as to how to pronounce it, and some questioned the legality of the name. However, Elon clarified that the name was pronounced "X Ash A Twelve" and that the "A-12" part was a reference to the Lockheed A-12 aircraft, which he described as the "precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

Similarly, the name Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was also met with confusion and criticism from some people, who questioned the meaning and pronunciation of the name. The former partners have not given a specific explanation for the name change to "Y," but Grimes did mention in her tweet that it represents curiosity and the eternal question.