Elon Musk Accused of Abandoning His Son at Public Event—New Footage Tells a Completely Different Story

Tech mogul Elon Musk has been at the center of multiple controversies since time immemorial, but his recent rise to power within the Donald Trump Administration has birthed more trouble for him. Especially after Musk was made the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), every move of his has been scrutinized and commented on.

Amid all the chaos, a recently surfaced video seemed to show the SpaceX founder in a bad light, as it looked like he had completely forgotten about his son, X AE A-XII, at a public event. In the recording, Elon Musk was seen climbing down a flight of stairs, with his four-year-old following him unattended. The clip ended abruptly as Musk waved at the crowd at the event and walked away without waiting for his child, as a lady can be overheard, saying, “Wait, you’re leaving your little boy!”

The so-called genius forgot his human shield son. What a loving father. pic.twitter.com/p4Pvy4bIXk — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 23, 2025

In a surprising turn of events, a new video has been doing the rounds clearing Elon Musk’s name. The clip begins with Musk gesturing at his son to follow him as the latter attempts to stray from him. As Musk makes his way down the stairs, he can be seen looking back to ensure that his child is with him. Elon Musk is seen waiting for the boy to join him, and the duo walks away in high spirits.

A video of Elon Musk “abandoning” baby X went viral yesterday, with many people accusing him of using his child as a prop. Here’s a full unedited video from a different angle. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/UERJv7h03C — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 24, 2025

Soon after, the new footage went viral, redeeming Musk’s name, especially on X (formerly Twitter). “This is a pile of nothing. He’s assuming the child is following after gesturing twice. His only crime is walking faster than the kid. Nonsense,” a comment read. Another user approved of Musk’s ways, saying, “That’s a parent – you lead the way, double back, lead the way again, over an over again – that’s called good parenting- you don’t carry them on your back through their 30’s and 40’s and wonder why your middle aged grown adult children can’t fend for themselves- another great liberal idea that failed miserably.”

The comments section was filled with posts that echoed the abovementioned sentiments as a user’s post read, “Obviously those pitching aren’t parents. He didn’t “abandon” him he’s just not a helicopter dad. He turned around not even 3 ft. In front of x and got him to catch up. You people seriously need to stop dissecting every thing!!!!! And plot twisting. It’s getting old!!!”

Elon Musk and his Son, Lil X, are inseparable. ❤️pic.twitter.com/qEVQd8qLYq — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) November 7, 2024

Another user opined that the first clip was edited to show Musk in bad light and that it was all a ruse to distract the masses from the efforts he is making as DOGE, writing, “Lol, this is the first time I’ve seen this video or heard about the accusations of abandoning X. I’m guessing they edited the video to show Elon walking off while X was still walking down the stairs. They’re grasping at straws… Anything to try and distract from what DOGE is finding.”