DWTS’ Sasha Farber Confirms Relationship With Janel Parrish in Instagram ‘Hard Launch’

After weeks of speculation, Sasha Farber and Janel Parrish have made their relationship Instagram official! The duo had been leaving fans intrigued with their dance videos for the past couple of weeks. This came weeks after reports suggested that Parrish had ended her eight-year marriage to Chris Long. No wonder, ever since the couple made it Instagram official, their fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Sasha Farber posted a series of pictures on his Instagram featuring him and Janel Parrish sharing mushy moments. The post was captioned, “April has been amazing,” followed by a red heart and a rose emoticon. In a couple of pictures, the Pretty Little Liars actress can be seen planting a kiss on her beau’s cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Farber (@sashafarber1)

Several other pictures captured their adorable, romantic, and low-key moments, including a shot of Parrish with her dog on her lap at the dinner table and one of her in a sauna. Parrish also responded to the post, writing, “Yes, it has,” accompanied by a white heart and a crown emoji.

Several fans also flooded the comments section expressing their excitement over the same. A user wrote, “Judgin By The Cheek Kisses I’d Say Total Hard Launch Am I Right OR Am I Right ??!” Another wrote, “April has done you well! Good on you!” while a third excited fan said, “This isn’t a hard launch! It’s a rocket launch, and I love it!!! Quite the flex, Sasha!!!!”

Another fan exclaimed, “The hard launch we have been waiting for! Kissy kissy I love this for you! I can’t stop grinning. You both deserve so much happiness and rooting for you two.”

It was nearly a week ago that Janel posted a video with the Dancing With The Stars alum flaunting their smooth dance moves. She wrote in the caption, “Me: “hey, teach me salsa real quick?” Him: “okay” @sashafarber1.” At the time, their sizzling chemistry and subsequent public appearances were fueling romance rumors. In fact, their comments section also had fans asking if it was a “hard launch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish)

On the other hand, earlier this month, a TMZ report revealed that the Hallmark star had called it quits with her husband, Chris Long, after seven years of marriage. The source close to the development informed the publication that they had reportedly been living separately for a few months. Janel and Long started dating in September 2016 and got engaged the following year.

Pretty Little Liars and Hallmark star Janel Parrish and husband Chris Long have split after separating several months ago. The couple married in 2018 in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/xAPxtGH6NT — CineFlashX (@CineFlashX) April 9, 2026

The duo got married in 2018 at the world-famous Kualoa Ranch on Oahu, Hawaii. They don’t have kids together. Meanwhile, Farber ended his relationship with Jenn Tran in 2025 after nearly a year of dating. Though the two never officially confirmed their relationship, they intrigued fans with their cozy images.

Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran, who connected during Dancing with the Stars Season 33 in 2024, ended their romance in mid-2025 after nearly a year together. Their relationship was full of warmth and fun moments, often shared subtly on social media, but both… pic.twitter.com/xO8oHZqeMS — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) September 3, 2025

An insider shared with People that despite parting ways, the duo remains “very good friends.” The 40-year-old met Tran in September 2024 after she joined the cast of the ABC dance competition following the end of her engagement to Devin Strader.