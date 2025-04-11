Drunk Plane Passenger Kicked Off Flight—Arrested for Punching Airport Wall in Rage!

An Australian traveller is facing dire consequences for his misdemeanour at the Perth airport. The man caused a commotion at the airport when he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in March, and even the Australian Federal Police had to get involved. He was arrested after he exhibited aggressive and violent behaviour towards the airline staff when he reached his terminal gate.

The man was then required to appear at the Perth Magistrates Court on April 7, 2025. The Australian national was then charged with disorderly conduct. Flight attendants noticed how drunk the man was the moment he boarded the plane, travelling to Melbourne.

He was then asked to disembark the plane after the flight attendants noticed he was clearly drunk. The staff reportedly accused the man of being “loud and aggressive.” They shared how he “punched a wall” outside the boarding gate with an open palm amidst all of this.

According to a People report, the man was under the influence to the point where he denied identifying himself when he was being detained. Detective Inspector Peter Brindal addressed the incident in an official statement following the man’s arrest.

“Our airports are a shared, safe space, and airport and airline staff should not have to deal with intoxicated passengers, verbal abuse, or any other bad behavior,” the AFP officer said.

Officer Brindal went on to share how the AFP is committed to working with the airline partner to ensure safety within airports. He added that the police will immediately intervene when they spot an individual’s aggressive behaviour in or around airports.

As per the legal consequences that followed for the man. The Australian national was charged with one count of acting in a disorderly manner in public and another count of failure to comply with a request. The fine for each count is estimated to be around $12,000. The minimum fine for the same is around $6,000.

