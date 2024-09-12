Drew Barrymore Reflects on ‘Scariest’ Interview With Kamala Harris: "Screw Up This Woman’s Path"

Drew Barrymore has never been shy when it comes to getting personal with her guests, but her April 2024 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was a moment she won’t soon forget. The interview, which quickly went viral for its awkward moments, left Barrymore feeling deeply uneasy. Speaking at the Paley Center for Media, Barrymore revealed that the conversation made her feel “sick to her stomach,” fearing she could accidentally harm Harris’s reputation. “I was terrified,” Barrymore confessed. She said, “All I kept thinking was if you do one thing to screw up this woman’s path — and you are the clown to do it — and if you do one thing that makes her look bad, or becomes a gap, or just does something to… [interviewing] is such an art. How do you get so personal? I’ve never… that’s the scariest conversation I’ve done on the entire show’s history.”

As per Mediaite, she further added, “I was like if I tarnish this woman… I wanted to see her be fun and disarmed, but I was like, what if I do one thing that’s goofy and she plays along, and I’ve led her down a bad path? That was making me so sick to my stomach, but I wasn’t going to give up trying to [do it].” The interview was criticized online for being ‘cringey’ and overly emotional. Barrymore’s classic touchy-feely style clashed with Harris’ polished, political personal, leading to uncomfortable moments that social media users quickly latched onto.

As per EW, one of the most talked-about moments was when Barrymore remarked, “I keep thinking in my head that we all need a mom. I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now. But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.” However, Barrymore praised Harris and said, “She really did. And it was an electric connection. It was one of the most ignited, exciting experiences of my life, and it was about something that she lives every day, which is how to not get it wrong.”

Barrymore shared her fears and confessed, “I told [CBS Mornings'] Shawna [Thomas] and Gayle [King], 'All I want to do with Kamala is have this be a more personal experience, not just for her, but the whole thing,'” Barrymore explained. “I want to disarm. I want to take the armor off. This isn't about talking about issues like that. This is not the place for that.”

Despite the nerves, Barrymore said the experience was one of the most “ignited” and “exciting” moments of her career. She praised Harris for being open and willing to engage in a personal, wide-ranging discussion. Barrymore told the audience, reflecting on how Harris was game for whatever direction the interview took. "It was one of the most ignited, exciting experiences of my life."