Drake Regrets Name-Dropping Ex-Girlfriends in Songs as It "Disrupts Somebody's Life"

Drake once had a penchant for name-dropping his ex-girlfriends in his songs, but the One Dance rapper has now said he regrets doing so. According to People, The rapper made the statement in the debut episode of FUTUREMOOD’s new A Moody Conversation podcast featuring Lil Yachty. During a segment, Drake said he had reflected on the use of his exes' names in songs. "Maybe I coulda done without, like, s—ing on people for age or disrupting somebody's life," Drake, 36, said of rapping about his exes.

According to Business Insider, Alisha (Shot For Me), Rose Mary and Leanne Sealey (Club Paradise), Courtney (From Time), and Keshia Chanté (In My Feelings) are just some of the former flames Drake has rapped about in his songs over the years. "The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, 'You know, it's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it,'" the Knife Talk rapper added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

He expanded that an ex-partner once told him: "You don't know who my boyfriend is at the time or you don't know what my family knows or doesn't know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden, I'm left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I've tried to build up for myself. So I've tried my best to stop doing that," he concluded. "But I like to be honest in music too so that one's a push and pull."

In his 2021 song Mr.Right Now, the rapper claimed he briefly dated the Kill Bill singer. “Yeah, said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he rapped. That same year, he referenced his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in Diplomatic Immunity saying, “2010 was when I lost my halo/2017, I lost a J.” In 2010, Drake had a lyric about going on a date with Rihanna in his song Firework. "Who coulda predicted Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me? / What happened between us that night, it always seems to trouble me."

During his chat with Lil Yachty, Drake also hinted that he is preparing to retire from making music. "I'm at the point now where I just want to like, and I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," he said. Drake, 36, has released seven studio albums, one collaborative album, and seven mixtapes. He's sold over 170 million records worldwide and is the most listened-to artist of all time on Spotify with over 55 billion streams.