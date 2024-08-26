Drake Ready to Show Jennifer Lopez a 'Good Time' Following Divorce From Ben Affleck: Source

Drake and Jennifer Lopez never officially confirmed their rumored romance. However, their flirty social media conversations and constant appearances at each other’s concerts didn’t go unnoticed by fans. Now, as Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, rumor has it that Drake is all set to rekindle his connection with Lopez. Although their 2017 fling was just a casual one, it seems the rapper was waiting for a second chance.

Earlier in July, an insider said, “Of course Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married. He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben [Affleck], he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.” They added, “Jennifer’s always been one of Drake’s biggest crushes and he says that what they shared all those years ago was incredible. He never pushed for more then, but everyone knows he would have loved to seriously date her,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

The source also claimed Lopez is well aware that Drake is still an option for her. However, she made it clear that she has no interest in revisiting the past or reigniting old flames. Talking about their connection, an informant said back in 2017, “They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early. Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.” The person added, “They’re making beautiful music together. They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it’s about the music," as reported by People.

Moreover, in 2017, Lopez and Drake were spotted together on a dinner date. An observer noted, “Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy. They seemed to have a lot to talk about and looked very happy together. Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

Look at that smile on #Drake 's face though 😂 he was so happy #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/fli2d6fJVE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 11, 2016

In a past interview, Drake also touched on his connection with Lopez. When questioned about their relationship, he responded with a laugh, followed by a smile. He said, “I have plenty of love for her. We had great times together.” He continued, “We were just hanging out at one point. It was an honor to be around her. She’s a great artist and a great mother. [I have] nothing but positive things to say about her,” as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet. Shortly after their dating buzz grew slow, Lopez began dating Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, now having filed for divorce from Affleck, Lopez wants to go back to her maiden name, Jennifer "Lynn" Lopez, according to USA Today. In her filing, she cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split.