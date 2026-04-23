Drag Queens Dress as Melania Trump and Erika Kirk, Raise $20K by Mimicking Them

Drag queens went after MAGA women, including Erika Kirk, Melania Trump, Pam Bondi, and Nicki Minaj, at the 3 Dollar Bill in New York City. They dressed as MAGA women and lip-synced to their audio clips, drawing laughs from the crowd.

They dressed in the most popular outfits of these MAGA women. The performance was called “Turning Point U.S. Gay,” done to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union. ACLU advocates for rights guaranteed by the Constitution and law.

By dressing as Melania Trump and Erika Kirk and mimicking their expression, the drag queens were able to raise $20,000. Plasma dressed as Pam Bondi, while Brita Filter was cosplaying Nicki Minaj, who has recently shown her support for MAGA.

Drag queen event mocking Charlie Kirk and his widow Erika raises $20,000 for far-left ACLU organization. pic.twitter.com/Ytu2S1mDWM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2026

Kiki Ball Change was dressed as FLOTUS Melania Trump with her big hat almost covering her whole face. Kiki lip-synced to Trump’s audio clip, “Hello Santa and Mrs Claus. How does Santa go down the chimney? How does Santa do it? How does it work? Can Santa see in the dark? Does he wear night vision goggles? That makes everyone — make everything green? I bet he’d like that.”

Lauren Banall was cosplaying TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. She fake-cried and had faux flames behind her, mocking Kirk’s display of grief after her husband’s assassination. She also danced to Ariana Grande’s song The Boy is Mine while JD Vance’s photo appeared on the screen.

OMG drag and Broadway performer Kikiballchange did a performance as Melania Trump and it was hilarious! pic.twitter.com/jLa9Ci5tDp — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 20, 2026

After their viral hug moment and Kirk’s explanation of it, the two have been targets of affair rumors. They also mocked Pam Bondi for her loyalty towards Donald Trump and how she handled the Jeffrey Epstein case. One of the drag queens also mocked Kristi Noem‘s husband by putting balloons inside the outfit, referring to his cross-dressing controversy.

Apart from cheers at the venue, netizens were also thrilled by the drag queens’ performance. One user wrote, “If a drag queen impersonates you, it is either the highest form of compliment or the worst insult.”

Another one posted, “This whole show was excellent, one of my fave drag shows EVER.” One more commented, “Erika Kirk’s contact lenses and her stare are a commentary on weaponized feminism, I rest my case.”