Dr. Phil Asks Trump a Bizarre Question On Getting Shot: "Do You Think Harris Was 'Okay' With..."

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States is running for the presidential position once again in 2024. He was recently invited to Dr. Phil or Phil McGraw's talk show Dr. Phil Primetime where Trump and McGraw started discussing the assassination attempt on Trump. The Republican candidate had a lot to say about that incident and even threw blame at his political Democrat opponents. Then McGraw asked Trump one of the most sensational questions of the interview.

"I’m not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was okay with them if you did?" McGraw questioned. "I don’t know. I mean, there’s a lot of hatred. I don’t know why," Trump answered. "I had a great presidency. We had the best economy we’ve ever had. We had unbelievable job numbers. And then you had bounce-back jobs, the jobs after a pandemic. They could have bounced back." He also continued that he had a tremendous run as the President of the United States where the country rebuilt its military and "knocked out ISIS."

“When this happened, people would ask, whose fault is it?” Trump told the TV host. “I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault. And I’m the opponent. They were weaponizing the government against me, they brought in the whole DoJ to try and get me, and they weren’t too interested in my health and safety." He also went on to claim that Biden and Harris are the ones who are actual threats to the democracy of the country. According to The Guardian, Trump also made a bunch of scathing claims against his political opponents. Despite having no evidence against Biden or Harris, Trump remarked that several Secret Service agents from the Pittsburgh field office were placed on administrative leave after the 13 July shooting.

The Secret Service also admitted in the following days that the attempt on Trump's life, the former president's personal security detail had "complained about a lack of security and personnel in the past two years." The harrowing assassination attempt on Trump's life took place on July 13, 2024, while he was delivering a speech at his Pennsylvania campaign rally. The 78-year-old former president escaped the situation with a bloodied ear after several shots were fired by the assassin and one bullet grazed Trump's ear. According to the New York Post, the shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks and was promptly gunned down by Secret Service agents. However, a bystander in the rally was fatally shot and two more people were critically wounded.

While recalling the incident to the news outlet, Trump called it a "surreal experience" claiming that the doctors who treated him at the hospital were shocked as well since they have never seen anything like this before. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” he continued. “I’m supposed to be dead.” Trump also praised the Secret Service agents on duty and said that they "did a fantastic job." “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture,” Trump added, referring to his now iconic photograph where he had his fist in the air after the attack, getting hauled away to safety by his bodyguards.