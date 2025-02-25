Donald Trump’s Ultimate Public Humiliation—Arm-Grabbed and Called Out for His Lie on the World Stage!

Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC’s anchor, highlighted on Monday the moment earlier in the same day that he believed Donald Trump was “fully humiliated on the world stage”. This happened after the president was fact-checked on his face by French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron made Donald Trump “the first president in history who had to be interrupted and corrected by an ally when the president of the United States was lying and lying about that ally,” claimed Lawrence O’Donnell.

Lawrence O’Donnell noted how Macron interrupted “blustering” Donald Trump, who was apparently parroting his “standard line about Europe’s aid to Ukraine, the lie that Europe has loaned money to Ukraine, and it’s a loan, and Ukraine has to pay it back.”

French President @EmmanuelMacron corrects President Trump. Trump: “Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They get their money back.” Macron: “No, in fact. To be frank we paid. We paid 60% of the total effort.” pic.twitter.com/03gUM7WwpS — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2025

“Trump became the first American president in history fully humiliated on the world stage by instantly getting caught and corrected in his lie,” he continued. Emmanuel Macron “actually reached out, grabbed the arm of the American president, to stop him from telling a lie about France and the rest of the countries of Europe,” he noted.

Donald Trump has ramped up his anti-Ukraine rhetoric in the past few days as he seeks to broker a peace deal with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President. It was Putin who had launched the invasion in 2022.

The US President was “humiliated and exposed in a way that no previous president ever could be because no previous president would be pathological enough to try to tell a lie like that right in front of the person he’s lying about. and no previous president could possibly be stupid enough to try to tell a lie like that,” said Lawrence O’Donnell.

Previously, a video of Gov. Janet Mills and Donald Trump’s heated exchange started trending on social media. In the following days, several memes and posts around her confrontation with the president went viral. The argument was over Maine’s transgender sports policy that went viral, catapulting Governor Mills to give hero status amongst those who disagreed with Donald Trump.

It was not surprising for the executive director of the Equality Community Center in Portland, Chris O’Conner, that people took to social media to share their opinions. “People are looking for those messages of hope and inspiration,” he said. “When we talk about resistance and what resistance looks like, this moment of the governor standing up is very, very powerful.”

🔥Governor Janet Mills of Maine, defies Trump saying she will not comply with keeping men out of women sports and threatens the President with seeing him in court. Trump promises her 0 federal funding until she complies. pic.twitter.com/bfeOzHSeI6 — Unify America- (@CMagill8830) February 21, 2025

The recent confrontation at the White House was caught on a video and then posted on social media by several media outlets. In the remarks, Donald Trump brought up his executive order that barred transgender sportspeople from competing in women’s sports. He even called out Mills, threatening to withhold federal funding to the state. She, in response, said, “We’ll see you in court.”

Shortly after, the US Department of Education announced that it would soon investigate Maine and the Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district.