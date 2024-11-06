Donald Trump's Niece Says She 'Thought Better' of America After Election Result: "I'm Sorry..."

As the 2024 election results appear to be tipping in Donald Trump’s favor, his niece, Mary Trump, has expressed deep disappointment in the direction the country seems to be heading. Mary, a clinical psychologist by profession and a vocal critic of her uncle, shared her sentiments with a brief yet impactful post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us.” Her somber statements capture a sense of agitation and regret, reflecting her concerns about her uncle’s potential return to the Oval Office and what it might mean for the United States.

As per HuffPost, in her Election Day newsletter, The Good In Us, Mary delved into the national security risks she believed her uncle poses, warning that a Trump presidency could bring a resurgence of divisive policies and amplify existing social tensions. Drawing on her family's insights, Mary warned that Donald’s leadership style was rooted in a desire for power rather than public service. She wrote, “There are many reasons this country needs to turn the page on Donald and those who support him, but near the top of the list has to be the extreme national security threat he represents.”

Mary also previously speculated that her uncle might preemptively claim victory if the results appeared unfavorable, a tactic he deployed in 2020, although with the election results in his favor, we will never know if she was right. Then, as per Newsweek, in a blog post that she uploaded on Sunday, titled Revenge Served Hot, Mary issued yet another stark warning about her uncle: "Donald Trump is a fascist and he and the Republican Party have put this country on a path towards fascism. If he gets back into power, he will care nothing about governing. All of his energy will be dedicated to grifting and revenge. And most of us aren't prepared."

With his victory, Donald has become the second president to be elected to two nonconsecutive terms and the first convicted of felonies, as per NBC News; Vice President Kamala Harris also failed to do as well in key swing states as Joe Biden had done back in 2020. But Mary is not the only critic to likely be stunned by Donald's comeback in the 2024 election cycle. Former GOP representative Liz Cheney also sent out a tweet with a somber tone: "Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections."

However, Cheney added, "We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years." She also added that the judiciary, media, and government officials must do their part and act as the 'guardrails of democracy.'