Donald Trump’s Hypocrisy Exposed in Viral Tweet—Slammed for Backing ‘South Africa’ Born Musk!

While the occasional questioning of people’s citizenship and birth roots has been a running trope for Donald Trump, a viral X (formerly known as Twitter) post has pointed out the American President’s supposed hypocrisy.

The post, made by a diplomat and representative at the United Nations ECOSOC, reads, “Trump insisted that Obama was born in Africa and now has a guy who’s literally born in Africa running everything.”

To the unaware, Donald Trump kept proposing a supposed conspiracy theory called the “birther” theory around the time Barack Obama was running for president. In short, the theory contested Obama’s claims of being an American citizen, thereby attempting to invalidate his eligibility to become the POTUS.

Donald Trump kept propagating that Barack Obama was born in Africa and that the latter couldn’t run for president as one has to either be a natural-born American citizen or the child of an American citizen to qualify for the presidential race.

Trump has since recanted his statement, as Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, an island state that belongs to the US. This made him an American citizen, thereby making him an eligible candidate for the presidency.

For his part, Obama ridiculed Donald Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, mocking both Trump’s involvement in the theory and his television persona. Many say that the real estate magnate didn’t take this very kindly, opting to contest again Barack Obama years later.

Returning to the tweet, the user who goes by the name Mohamad Safa pointed out that Elon Musk’s roots are South African and that the tech billionaire has been seemingly playing a significant role in Donald Trump’s administration.

To the uninformed, Elon Musk plays a significant role in the Department of Government Efficiency and has also actively frozen foreign aid for the U.S. Agency for International Development. Furthermore, the SpaceX founder has been attempting to shut down the agency, causing worldwide concern.

Donald Trump, however, seems to be in awe of Musk’s efforts, calling him “terrific.” The 47th President of the United States has also claimed that Musk is actually trying to streamline the government’s operations and minimize or completely eradicate wasteful spending.

Whether Elon Musk is actually working for the benefit of America remains a contentious issue as many fear that he will cease to play by the law. But for now, one thing seems to be sure, Donald Trump’s supposed hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed.