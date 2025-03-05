Donald Trump’s ‘Free Speech’ Hypocrisy EXPOSED as Al Green Is Thrown Out of Chambers!

Donald Trump is a champion of free speech. But not when he is the target of it.

Donald Trump does not like journalists or news media. He only likes Fox News, not the news. He prefers opinions by the likes of Sean Hannity.

Trump prefers content creators. However, he portrays himself as the most prominent advocate of free speech. All these claims were thrown out the window today.

During the State of the Union, Democratic Al Green stood up and yelled out in protest of the President and his agendas. He was subsequently removed from the chambers by Mike Johnson, the house speaker.

Al Green is a politician and lawyer who has been a member of Congress since 2005. He represents Texas’s 9th congressional district and has been a Democrat. Green has also served as Harris County’s judge of the peace for more than 20 years.

Congressman Al Green is famous for his vote against the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas on February 6, 2024. He was not expected to be present during the impeachment indictment process. The Republican side was ready for the indictment to move ahead. However, Al Green entered the chambers in a wheelchair to vote against the motion.

Rep. Al Green of Texas is 74 yo & needed surgery. House Republicans scheduled the vote intentionally thinking he’d be out, but Al showed up in a wheelchair and scrubs. HERO. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/piDOTdCAms — Kristine Kenyon *find me on 🦋* (@kristine_kenyon) February 7, 2024

One can say that Green is not green in his profession and can smell the lies ahead. That’s exactly what happened during Trump’s speech. During his address, Trump started promoting a mandate to reduce Medicaid. Just minutes into his speech, Green yelled that Trump has no mandate.

Johnson and Vice President JD Vance then yelled for decorum and ordered Green to leave the chamber.

Republicans just shouted “USA” over the democrats protesting. 🔥pic.twitter.com/UICKl3kkfA — Texas Patriot (@Texasbrn) March 5, 2025

Republican members started chanting “USA” over and over again. Al Green is one of the senior members of Congress. Yet, letting go of the decorum, republicans shouted at him to sit down.

Green was not done yet. He kept protesting against the President and his idea of totalitarian government. When he was led outside the chambers, he was brutally mocked and jeered by the right-wing members.

Following this, other silent protestors were forced to leave the chambers. After a warning, Johnson stated that the chair is prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session because members are engaging in willful and ongoing breaches of decorum.

While Green was escorted out, the Republican side of the chamber erupted in applause. Several elected officials sang “Na-na na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye.”

Shortly later, Trump continued his remarks.

Marjorie Taylor Greene sat in the House Chamber during the State of the Union address, screaming and catcalling like she does at redneck weddings. The disrespect was extraordinary, and the only Americans not embarrassed by her shameful display of zoo behavior were Georgia voters. pic.twitter.com/3gto3XsD7L — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 8, 2023

This display of protest is not different from when Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Biden‘s speech a few years back. However, at that time, Republican congressmen lauded it as free speech.

The definition of free speech seems to have changed ever since Trump came into office. Only free speech is allowed when praising Trump and his minimal efforts towards the country.