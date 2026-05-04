Donald Trump’s Direct ‘Not Acceptable’ Remark Signals Iran’s Tough Position

Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict, calling it “unacceptable” after reviewing its terms. According to the Times of Israel, in a brief phone call with journalist Nathan Guttman of Israel’s Kan broadcaster, Trump made his position clear. Guttman, who shared the exchange on X, said the US president stated, “It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied everything. It’s not acceptable.”

Kan reported in Hebrew that the 79-year-old president was confident about the current developments of Operation Epic Fury and said his campaign was going “great.” He also noted that the negotiations with Iran remain unresolved.

Trump reportedly said, “The Iranians want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with what they’ve offered,” adding that “there are things I can’t agree to.”

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This development comes after Iran put forward a 14-point proposal demanding Trump withdraw forces near the Iranian border, end the naval blockade, halt all hostilities, including Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, and finalize an agreement within 30 days.

Authorities from Tehran urged a complete end to the U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, ongoing since Feb 28. The U.S. and Israel planned what officials described as one of their most important attacks on Iran in decades.

The conflict escalated as Iran launched missile and drone attacks across the region, including toward the United Arab Emirates. Several major Gulf countries closed their airspace and canceled flights, leaving thousands of people, including Americans, stranded in places like Dubai and Doha.

This is not the first attempt to end the airstrikes through diplomatic means. Earlier, Vice President JD Vance visited Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate a ceasefire with Iran. Pakistan took credit in the global spotlight, but the deal reportedly failed.

Vance called it “bad news” as he announced Iran had rejected U.S. terms after 21 hours of diplomatic talks. Meanwhile, the war entered its 64th day as of May 4.

Economic War Diary – May 4🗓️ Key Updates📝 1- US move to secure Hormuz shipping🚢

US President Donald Trump announced a “Project Freedom” initiative to free stranded vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, with implementation expected soon, while signaling progress in talks with Iran.… pic.twitter.com/NmBz2vDNmw — Argaam Plus (@ArgaamPlus) May 4, 2026

Trump further defended the blockade and urged Tehran to “just give up” amid growing concerns over the disruption of global oil production and supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump announced Project Freedom to ease tension in one of the world’s largest and busiest waterways.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways so they can freely get on with their business.”

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Trump warned that any significant disruption would be met with force. This announcement came after Iran restricted maritime traffic through this crucial corridor and the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Missile activity continues to escalate regional tensions along Israel’s border.Beyond the issue of Iran, Donald Trump also addressed Israeli domestic politics, specifically the legal situation involving his ally Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has repeatedly called on Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon in his ongoing criminal trial. He claimed that Netanyahu’s leadership remains crucial amidst wartime.

“He’s a wartime prime minister. Israel wouldn’t exist without me and Bibi (Netanyahu’s nickname) in that order. You need a prime minister who can focus on the war and not on nonsense,” the father of five claimed.

Overall, Trump’s remarks highlight a dual-track approach: maintaining a strict stance on Iran’s proposal while expressing confidence in ongoing military operations and support for key allies.