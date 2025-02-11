Donald Trump’s Dashed Out of the Super Bowl Early—Here’s What Really Happened!

Donald Trump is the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, yet he didn’t stay longer to see the winners lift the trophy.

Donald Trump attended the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 9th, 2025. He came with his daughter and an entourage of Secret Service agents. But he left the game just after Kendrick Lamar‘s half-time performance.

When the crowd saw Trump leave the game so early, the internet was rife with rumors about why he had left so early. Some said he left because the booing got to him.

However, we now have a security expert who said Trump left due to security reasons. Will Geddes, an expert in security operations, said that Trump coming to New Orleans to attend Super Bowl LIX was a difficult trip. He said it is a very difficult task and must have required extensive planning.

If ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ cared about cutting wasteful spending, he wouldn’t have spent millions to attend half the Super Bowl with his grifter family. He should pay! Here’s the real reason why Trump left the Super Bowl early – https://t.co/or9fG3KeiO https://t.co/SIwaeB4cC1 — Fan of Democracy (@Sonya007) February 11, 2025

He explained that the crowd must have gone through several security checks. He was sure more security and police personnel were placed, and every one of his entourage would have had permission to be there.

Geddes added that Donald Trump left early because he needed a lot of time and security to move. It would only been possible just after a time when few people are leaving since roads and parking need to be empty, and there should have been no crowd/

Geddes also said that If the president had to leave later, it would have only been more difficult. As it would have been only possible after the stadium was empty so that there was no traffic, human or vehicular, stopping his movement.

He added that the Secret Service would have prepared for a number of various extraction strategies, possibly involving air travel in addition to road travel. That is not unusual.

Geddes also clarified that holding someone in such a setting for an extended amount of time is one of the main security issues. If the last whistle blows at the end of the game, they would have to be held because they couldn’t be removed during the mass.

Geddes compared Donald Trump’s Super Bowl visit to Joe Biden’s visit to the World Series. He claimed that former President Joe Biden exited an early World Series game last year for identical reasons. Geddes described the important but little-known aspects of the President’s visit to the Caesars Superdome. “You’ll have spotters, and they would have had snipers, no doubt in a variety of different areas,” he continued.

While these reasons make perfect sense, on the day of the Super Bowl, the internet was abuzz with different speculations. Some people claimed that Trump left the stadium because the crowd was extensively booing at him and he could not take it anymore.

Kendrick Lamar dissed Trump and protested the United States in front of him and Trump got scared and left the Super Bowl early. It just doesn’t get any better than that. pic.twitter.com/lka28aqnOH — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 10, 2025

A few netizens also claimed that Donald Trump got a whiplash from the halftime performance of Kendrick Lamar and saw all the dancers on the field. It irked his anti-DEI brain, and he couldn’t take it anymore.

Some users were also wondering if Trump knew his team, Kansas City, would not win after halftime, so he cut his losses early. Whatever the case, Trump’s not encountering any security problems is more important, for him and for other sports fans at the stadium.