Donald Trump’s Critics Label Him ‘An Incredibly Incompetent Clown’—Here’s Why!

The Donald Trump Administration, via Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, announced that there would be a one-month exemption on the new tariffs for US automakers who were importing from Canada and Mexico. The pause on tariffs aims to give companies like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis more time to adjust their supply chains and operations.

The pause comes amid rising fears of the 25% tax hike potentially crippling American vehicle manufacturers, who have long depended on cross-border cooperation for seamless functioning.

Critics of Donald Trump slammed the President for temporarily reversing the policy, with Conservative attorney George Conway, saying, “What an incredibly incompetent clown. Maybe he should have thought about the (patently obvious) effect of tariffs on the auto industry *before* imposing them? He’s like a monkey on a keyboard.”

Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell weighed in on the situation as well, writing, “I’m sure the auto industry welcomes this temporary reprieve — but again, how can businesses possibly make investment/hiring decisions in this environment?”

Other social media users also chimed in, as a post read, “So, mad President Donald Trump is giving a 30 day pause on tariffs on cars from Canada. Canada should not pause and maintain its 25% counter tariff on cars coming from US. Technically in trade negotiations this is called ‘F— you.'”

A user critical of the current Administration wrote, “This is what the American people voted for? A fool and all his Tomfoolery! Tell me we couldn’t have done better under a Harris Administration? No! They didn’t want to vote for a Black Woman! I love it!”

A sarcastic post about the situation read, “Trump puts in Tariffs. Market tanks. Trudeau calls Trump dumb in speech. Trudeau and Trump have call. Trump announces pause on auto tariffs. The art of the deal is a myth.”

Another user claimed that Donald Trump was doing this for personal gain, saying, “Along with being a complete idiot who doesn’t understand tariffs —he’s likely screwing with the markets to make himself/friends/family money?”

A netizen claimed that the entire scenario was backed by “technofascist billionaire oligarchs” who “want these impacts for their own gain.” Their post read, “Business can’t make investment or hiring decision in the chaotic environment, but the members of regime either don’t care about the implications or don’t understand them. And some, I believe, want these impacts for their own gain, particularly the technofascist billionaire oligarchs backing this.”

A post critical of Donald Trump stated, “I mean honestly, what is the point of all these bloviating tariff announcements, (and the sky-is-falling reactions by the left) when everybody knows he always pulls back. They prove he doesn’t understand how any of it works, but we have known that for years and years.”